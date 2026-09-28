Police win a very slow foot pursuit after tortoise wanders through south jersey town

Monroe Township officers found the wandering tortoise near Church Street and Academy Street Monday and are now trying to reunite the unusually slow-moving “suspect” with its owner.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Police in Gloucester County found themselves involved in what may have been their slowest foot pursuit of the year Monday after officers spotted a large tortoise wandering near Church Street and Academy Street.

Update/Correction: The original story identified the creature as a turtle; we have been notified about 100 times that it is, in fact, a tortoise.

The Monroe Township Police Department said officers encountered the tortoise moving through the area with no apparent owner nearby.

“FOUND: ONE VERY SLOW-MOVING SUSPECT,” police wrote.

Police Say tortoise Had No Identification — Or Explanation

Officers leaned into the unusual nature of the call, joking that their wandering suspect had no identification, registration or explanation for where it was headed.

“After a brief foot pursuit (we won), the suspect was safely taken into custody,” police said.

Monroe Township police captured a wandering tortoise near Church and Academy streets Monday and are asking the public to help reunite it with its owner.



The department said the platoon “had a little fun with this call” after safely securing the tortoise.

The encounter provided a lighter moment among the public safety calls routinely handled by officers across Gloucester County.

Police Looking for tortoise’s Owner

The department is now trying to determine where the tortoise came from and get it home.

“We’re now looking to reunite our shelled friend with its owner,” police said.

Anyone who recognizes the tortoise or knows where it may have escaped from is being asked to contact Monroe Township Police or the Gloucester County Animal Shelter.

Police also asked residents to share information about the wandering tortoise in hopes its owner sees the post.

The unusual encounter quickly turned an otherwise routine New Jersey animal call into a community search for the tortoise’s home — although police appear confident there is little chance the suspect will make a speedy getaway.