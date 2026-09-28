New Jersey’s New Law Says Tinted Windows Legal for Politicians, Illegal for Everyone Else

A vehicle with dark window tint illustrates a newly introduced New Jersey bill that would create a special tint exemption for certain elected officials, police, judges, prosecutors and their families.

Assembly Bill A5547 would create a special window-tint exemption for certain elected officials, judges, police officers, prosecutors, child-protection investigators and family members living with them.

TRENTON, NJ — A newly introduced New Jersey bill would allow the governor, members of Congress, law-enforcement officers, judges, prosecutors and several other categories of public officials to apply for permission to tint vehicle windshields and windows beyond what is ordinarily permitted.

Assembly Bill A5547 was introduced Sept. 24 by Assemblyman Kenyatta Stewart, a Democrat representing parts of Bergen and Passaic counties.

The proposal was referred to the Assembly Public Safety and Preparedness Committee and has not yet received a legislative vote.

Governor and New Jersey members of Congress would qualify

The bill creates two groups of people who could qualify: “elected officials” and “covered persons.”

Its definition of an elected official is narrower than the phrase might suggest.

It includes the governor of New Jersey, New Jersey’s two U.S. senators and members of the U.S. House of Representatives elected from New Jersey.

The bill does not list state senators, Assembly members, county officials, mayors or municipal council members among the elected officials eligible under that provision.

Police, judges and prosecutors also covered

A much larger group would qualify under the bill’s definition of a “covered person.”

That includes active, formerly active and retired:

Judicial officers

Law-enforcement officers

Prosecutors

Child protective investigators working for the Division of Child Protection and Permanency

The exemption would also extend to immediate family members living in the same household.

The bill defines immediate family broadly to include a spouse, child, parent or other family member related by blood or law.

Family vehicle could qualify

The exemption would not be limited to a vehicle personally owned by the public official.

Under A5547, the owner or lessee of a vehicle could apply when the vehicle is driven by — or regularly used to transport — an eligible elected official or covered person.

That provision could make a household vehicle eligible even when the covered official is not its registered owner.

Applicants would have to certify that they qualify and provide government-issued identification or another form of proof accepted by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

Bill would allow tint on windshield

The legislation specifically authorizes tinting material or film on the windshield and windows of an approved vehicle.

The tint would be permitted down to the minimum light-transmittance level allowed under federal law.

That represents a substantial distinction from the rules facing most New Jersey motorists, where aftermarket tinting on the windshield and front windows is generally restricted.

New Jersey already maintains a separate medical sun-screening exemption process for qualifying people with certain photosensitive medical conditions.

A5547 would create a separate exemption based on an individual’s government or law-enforcement status rather than a medical condition.

Drivers would receive special tint card

If the Motor Vehicle Commission approves an application, the chief administrator would issue the eligible person a card authorizing the tinted windshield or windows.

The card could remain valid for up to 48 months.

Drivers would have to show the authorization card when requested by a law-enforcement officer.

Failing to produce it would carry a $100 fine.

However, a municipal court judge could dismiss the charge if the person later proves that a valid card was in effect on the date of the traffic stop. Court costs could still be imposed.

Retired and former officers included

One of the broader provisions of A5547 is that eligibility would not end when certain government employees leave public service.

A former or retired police officer, judge or prosecutor could continue qualifying as a covered person.

The same applies to formerly active or retired judicial officers and qualifying child-protection investigators.

Family members residing with those individuals could also remain covered under the bill’s definition.

Proposal would take effect immediately if enacted

Stewart is currently the bill’s sole listed sponsor.

The legislation would take effect immediately if approved by both houses of the Legislature and signed by the governor.

For now, the measure remains at the beginning of the legislative process following its Sept. 24 introduction.