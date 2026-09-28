460 runners brave nor’easter rain on new jersey turnpike, raise $80,000 for special olympics

Nearly 460 runners braved nor’easter rain at the New Jersey Turnpike 5K in Secaucus Saturday, helping raise about $80,000 for Special Olympics.

Hundreds of runners and volunteers turned out in the rain Saturday for Secaucus Police Department’s second annual New Jersey Turnpike 5K at Exit 15X, raising about $80,000 for Special Olympics New Jersey.

SECAUCUS, NJ — A weekend nor’easter did little to stop hundreds of runners from taking over part of the New Jersey Turnpike Saturday for a fundraiser benefiting Special Olympics athletes across the state.

The Secaucus Police Department said 460 participants, joined by dozens of volunteers, took part in its second annual New Jersey Turnpike 5K on Sept. 26 at Exit 15X.

Despite steady rain and increasingly unsettled weather across New Jersey, the event raised approximately $80,000 for Special Olympics New Jersey.

Nearly 460 runners braved nor’easter rain at the new jersey turnpike 5k in secaucus saturday, helping raise about $80,000 for special olympics.

Police, firefighters and schools take part

Teams representing the Secaucus Police Department, Secaucus Fire Department and local schools participated alongside individual runners and supporters.

Police said the second-year event grew larger than its inaugural running.

“In total, 460 participants and dozens of volunteers braved the rain to raise approximately $80,000 for the cause,” the department said.

The race was held as the weekend New Jersey storm was beginning to intensify, bringing rain, strong winds and coastal flooding concerns to different parts of the state.

Runners take over Exit 15X

Holding a race on the New Jersey Turnpike requires considerably more coordination than closing a neighborhood street.

The event involved the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, New Jersey State Police, NJ Transit, NJ Transit Police and several other public and private partners.

Exit 15X primarily serves the Secaucus Junction train station, creating an unusual setting for a 5K that gives runners access to roadway normally reserved for highway traffic.

Secaucus Police Lt. Christopher Rinaldi was credited by the department with organizing the event.

Special Olympics fundraiser reaches $80,000

Special Olympics New Jersey provides year-round sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

Saturday’s approximately $80,000 fundraising total came with support from sponsors including Wakefern ShopRite, United Airlines and The Frank A. Pinto Foundation.

Other participating partners included Edison Properties, ZT Systems and CommandDigital.

“We would like to thank all that took part,” Secaucus Police said, adding that the department plans to bring the Turnpike 5K back again next year.

For the runners who showed up Saturday, the persistent rain became part of the experience as New Jersey’s nor’easter strengthened around them.