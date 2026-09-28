Update: Two NY Men Indicted in Molotov Cocktail Attack on South Toms River Home

Two New York men were indicted after prosecutors say Molotov cocktails were thrown at a vehicle and toward a South Toms River home, sparking multiple fires.

Prosecutors say firebombs were hurled at a vehicle and toward a Belmont Drive home

SOUTH TOMS RIVER, N.J. – Two New York men have been indicted on aggravated arson and weapons charges after prosecutors say Molotov cocktails were thrown at a vehicle and toward a South Toms River residence, igniting multiple fires.

An Ocean County grand jury indicted Tashaun Normand, 42, of the Bronx, and Tahkem Boynton, 28, of Fresh Meadows, on Sept. 23, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office.

Each man faces two counts of aggravated arson, conspiracy to commit aggravated arson and two counts of unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon in connection with the March 23 incident on Belmont Drive.

Firefighters Find Burning SUV and Apparent Molotov Cocktail

South Toms River police and the Manitou Park Fire Company were called to the home around 3:15 p.m. for a reported vehicle fire.

First responders found flames burning inside a 2010 GMC Terrain along with a separate fire in a grassy area next to the residence. Both fires were extinguished.

Investigators also found a broken glass bottle and another glass bottle containing an unknown liquid with a torn rag inserted inside, which authorities said was consistent with a Molotov cocktail.

An investigation determined the fire began at the GMC Terrain’s front windshield and was intentionally set using an open flame and available combustible material.

Prosecutors allege Normand threw Molotov cocktails at the vehicle and in the direction of the residence.

Shore News Network previously reported on Normand’s arrest after the South Toms River firebombing investigation.

Second Man Accused of Helping Plan Arson

Investigators now allege Boynton conspired with Normand to carry out the arson and was at the scene when the crimes occurred.

Normand was arrested without incident March 30 in Monroe County, Tennessee, by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. He was extradited to New Jersey on July 19 and has remained at the Ocean County Jail since then.

Boynton is currently being held at the Otis Bantum Correctional Facility in New York on an unrelated matter, prosecutors said.

The investigation involved the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit-Arson Squad, South Toms River Police Department Detective Bureau, Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit and Tennessee Highway Patrol.



In 2017, Boynton was arrested at age 19, following a family dispute on Lynhurst Avenue in Rosebank, Staten Island, and charged with the physical assault of two responding NYPD officers.



In 2020, he was named as a primary defendant alongside Gabriel Lee in a sealed federal criminal complaint. The case was unsealed shortly after, resulting in a temporary detention order. He was convicted and sentenced to prison. He was released from federal prison in January 2026