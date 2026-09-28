Shoplifting suspect grabs guard’s gun, shoots bystander and flees on scooter

Police say the suspect used pepper spray during a violent confrontation before firing the officer’s weapon.

WASHINGTON, DC – A shoplifting suspect stole items from a Northeast DC store, attacked two employees, grabbed a special police officer’s gun and shot an uninvolved bystander before fleeing on a scooter, police said.

The violence broke out around 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of New York Avenue Northeast, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. Police said two employees confronted the suspect as he left the store with stolen merchandise.

One of those employees was an armed special police officer. Investigators said the suspect assaulted both workers, deployed pepper spray and then wrestled control of the officer’s firearm.

One Shot Hits Uninvolved Bystander

Police said the suspect fired one round from the weapon, striking a bystander who was not involved in the confrontation.

The special police officer later regained control of the firearm.

Both the bystander and the special police officer were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The second employee was not injured, according to MPD.

Police have not publicly disclosed the severity of the bystander’s injuries.

Suspect Escapes on Scooter

After the shooting, the suspect fled the scene on a scooter, police said.

Surveillance cameras captured an image of the man, and investigators are now asking the public to help identify him.

Police warned anyone who recognizes the suspect not to approach him.

The case adds to a series of recent scooter-related crimes under investigation across Washington, DC, including robberies where suspects have allegedly used scooters to approach victims or make quick escapes.

Police Offer Reward of Up to $10K

Anyone with information can call MPD at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.

The department is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.

No arrest had been announced as of the latest police update.