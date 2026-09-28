15-year-old accused of pistol-whipping victim as police find 3d-printed guns at home

Newark police say a search tied to the park assault uncovered two fully 3D-printed handguns, ammunition and a printer.

NEWARK, DEL. – A 15-year-old Newark boy has been arrested after police say he pointed a handgun at two people during a park altercation, pistol-whipped one victim in the face and later was linked to two fully 3D-printed firearms found inside his home.

The case began Thursday evening at Lumbrook Park, 100 Woodlawn Avenue, where Newark Police responded around 7:15 p.m. to a report of a man with a gun.

Investigators said three suspects became involved in a confrontation with another group at the park. During the altercation, one suspect allegedly pulled a concealed handgun, pointed it at two victims and struck one of them in the face with the weapon, causing an injury.

Distinctive Gun Description Leads Detectives to Suspect

Victims and witnesses described the handgun as having a distinctive pattern and coloration, according to police.

Detectives identified a 15-year-old Newark resident as the suspect accused of possessing the gun during the encounter. He had already left the area and was not arrested that night.

Two days later, detectives executed a search warrant at the teen’s residence as part of the investigation.

Police said they found two fully 3D-printed handguns, including one matching the description of the firearm allegedly used at Lumbrook Park. Detectives also recovered a 3D printer, firearm parts and ammunition.

The case follows other recent Newark gun investigations reported in northern Delaware.

Teen Held on $27K Cash Bail

The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, second-degree assault, carrying a concealed deadly weapon-firearm, two counts of aggravated menacing and noncompliance with conditions of recognizance bond.

He was arraigned by video through Justice of the Peace Court 11, received $27,000 cash bail and was transported to the New Castle County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police said the two other juveniles involved in the incident have also been identified. Warrants have been obtained for their arrests on misdemeanor charges related to the case.

Anyone with additional information can contact Detective Paige Klein at 302-366-7100, extension 3480.

The charges are accusations, and the juvenile is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

10 Alternate Headlines

Police Find 3D-Printed Guns After Teen Allegedly Pistol-Whips Victim in Newark Park 15-Year-Old Arrested After Gun Attack at Newark Park Leads to 3D-Printed Weapons Teen Accused of Pistol-Whipping Victim, Police Seize Two 3D-Printed Guns Newark Park Fight Leads Detectives to 3D-Printed Handguns Inside Teen’s Home 15-Year-Old Faces Gun Charges After Alleged Lumbrook Park Assault Police Say Teen Pointed Gun at Two Victims Before Pistol-Whipping One Distinctive Handgun Leads Newark Police to Teen and 3D-Printed Gun Cache 3D-Printed Firearms Seized After Violent Newark Park Confrontation Teen Jailed After Newark Police Trace Park Assault to Homemade Handguns Pistol-Whipping Case Leads Police to 3D Printer and Two Homemade Guns

Two fully 3D-printed handguns were recovered during a Newark police search tied to an alleged firearm assault involving a 15-year-old at Lumbrook Park.

A 15-year-old Newark boy was arrested after police say he pistol-whipped a victim and investigators later found two fully 3D-printed handguns at his home.

Delaware, Crime, Public Safety, Local News, Police