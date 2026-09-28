61-year-old man dies after late-night shooting on moravia road in baltimore

Police say the victim was rushed to a hospital after being found shot in Northeast Baltimore but later died.

BALTIMORE, MD – A 61-year-old man died after being shot late Friday night on Moravia Road in Northeast Baltimore, prompting a homicide investigation as detectives search for whoever pulled the trigger.

Baltimore Police said Northeast District patrol officers were called to the 3800 block of Moravia Road around 9:54 p.m. for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Update: No arrests have been m ade as of 10:19 pm on Monday.

Medics rushed the man to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Homicide Detectives Take Over Investigation

Police have not released the victim’s name or provided details about what may have led to the shooting.

No suspect description or arrest information was included in the department’s initial homicide advisory.

Investigators are now working to determine who shot the man and what happened in the moments leading up to the gunfire.

The case comes as Baltimore homicide detectives continue investigating other recent killings across the city, including a separate fatal shooting on Spellman Avenue.

Police Ask Public for Information

Anyone with information about the Moravia Road shooting is being asked to contact Baltimore homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Police have not announced any arrests, and the investigation remains active.