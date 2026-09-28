Brooklyn liquor store turns into lucky lottery stop

Tina Liquor & Wine sold one of the evening drawing’s winning tickets.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – A TAKE 5 ticket sold at a Brooklyn liquor store hit the game’s top prize in Saturday night’s drawing, scoring a $15,083.50 win.

The ticket was sold at Tina Liquor & Wine, 2 Malcolm X Boulevard in Brooklyn, according to the New York Lottery.

It was one of two top-prize tickets sold for the Sept. 26 TAKE 5 evening drawing.

Brooklyn Store Sells Winning Ticket

The Brooklyn ticket is worth $15,083.50.

TAKE 5 players select five numbers from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice each day.

The evening drawing is held at 10:30 p.m., while the midday drawing takes place at 2:30 p.m.

Shore News Network regularly tracks Brooklyn lottery winners and other major New York Lottery prizes across the city.

Prize Can Be Claimed for One Year

New York Lottery draw-game prizes can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The Lottery did not identify the holder of the Brooklyn ticket.

The winning player is advised to keep the ticket secure before filing a claim.