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Brooklyn Liquor Store Turns Into Lucky Lottery Stop

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Brooklyn liquor store turns into lucky lottery stop
Photo: #post_seo_title money

Tina Liquor & Wine sold one of the evening drawing’s winning tickets.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – A TAKE 5 ticket sold at a Brooklyn liquor store hit the game’s top prize in Saturday night’s drawing, scoring a $15,083.50 win.

The ticket was sold at Tina Liquor & Wine, 2 Malcolm X Boulevard in Brooklyn, according to the New York Lottery.

It was one of two top-prize tickets sold for the Sept. 26 TAKE 5 evening drawing.

Brooklyn Store Sells Winning Ticket

The Brooklyn ticket is worth $15,083.50.

TAKE 5 players select five numbers from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice each day.

The evening drawing is held at 10:30 p.m., while the midday drawing takes place at 2:30 p.m.

Shore News Network regularly tracks Brooklyn lottery winners and other major New York Lottery prizes across the city.

Prize Can Be Claimed for One Year

New York Lottery draw-game prizes can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The Lottery did not identify the holder of the Brooklyn ticket.

The winning player is advised to keep the ticket secure before filing a claim.

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Chris Quigley
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Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

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