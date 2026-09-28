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Brooklyn Gas Station Sells Winning TAKE 5 Ticket

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Brooklyn gas station sells winning take 5 ticket
money

A Linden Boulevard ticket hit the game’s top prize in the Sept. 27 evening drawing.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – One New York Lottery player scored a top-prize TAKE 5 win Sunday night after buying the winning ticket at a Brooklyn gas station.

The ticket was sold at Bolla Operating Corp., 1935 Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket is worth $24,361.50 from the Sept. 27 evening drawing.

The Lottery did not identify the ticket holder in its announcement.

Linden Boulevard Store Lands Sunday Night Winner

The Bolla location sold the only top-prize ticket identified in the Lottery’s announcement for Sunday evening’s TAKE 5 drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are selected from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice every day.

The midday drawing takes place at 2:30 p.m., followed by the evening drawing at 10:30 p.m.

Brooklyn has been particularly active on the TAKE 5 winner map. Shore News Network has reported on several previous Brooklyn TAKE 5 wins, including another Linden Boulevard ticket that scored a top prize earlier this year.

Winning Ticket Good for One Year

The holder of Sunday night’s ticket has up to one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

Players can review the New York Lottery’s official claim instructions before submitting a winning ticket.

The winner should keep the ticket secure until the claim process is completed.

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Chris Quigley
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Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

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