Brooklyn gas station sells winning take 5 ticket

A Linden Boulevard ticket hit the game’s top prize in the Sept. 27 evening drawing.

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – One New York Lottery player scored a top-prize TAKE 5 win Sunday night after buying the winning ticket at a Brooklyn gas station.

The ticket was sold at Bolla Operating Corp., 1935 Linden Boulevard in Brooklyn, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket is worth $24,361.50 from the Sept. 27 evening drawing.

The Lottery did not identify the ticket holder in its announcement.

Linden Boulevard Store Lands Sunday Night Winner

The Bolla location sold the only top-prize ticket identified in the Lottery’s announcement for Sunday evening’s TAKE 5 drawing.

TAKE 5 numbers are selected from a field of 1 through 39, with drawings held twice every day.

The midday drawing takes place at 2:30 p.m., followed by the evening drawing at 10:30 p.m.

Brooklyn has been particularly active on the TAKE 5 winner map. Shore News Network has reported on several previous Brooklyn TAKE 5 wins, including another Linden Boulevard ticket that scored a top prize earlier this year.

Winning Ticket Good for One Year

The holder of Sunday night’s ticket has up to one year from the drawing date to claim the prize.

Players can review the New York Lottery’s official claim instructions before submitting a winning ticket.

The winner should keep the ticket secure until the claim process is completed.