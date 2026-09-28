Lottery Results, Connecticut

Branford Player Turns Scratch-Off Into $300K Jackpot

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Branford player turns scratch-off into $300k jackpot
money

A Connecticut Lottery ticket tied to Wine Barrel in Branford delivered a six-figure prize.

BRANFORD, CT – A Connecticut Lottery player from Branford won $300,000 on a Diamonds and Gold scratch-off, according to state winner records dated Sept. 24.

The winning ticket was associated with Wine Barrel in Branford.

The Lottery record lists the prize at $300,000, making it one of the larger scratch-off wins reported in Connecticut that week.

Six-Figure Scratch-Off Win Lands in Branford

The available winner listing does not identify the player by name or provide additional details about when the ticket was purchased.

The winning game was Diamonds and Gold.

The $300,000 prize gives the Branford player a substantial payday from a single scratch-off ticket.

Wine Barrel Tied to Winning Ticket

Wine Barrel is listed as the retailer associated with the winning ticket.

No additional information about the winner’s plans or claim details was included in the available record.

Diamonds and Gold scratch-off tied to Wine Barrel in Branford.

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Chris Quigley
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Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

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