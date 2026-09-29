Police Blotter, New York

Utica Shoplifting Suspect Pulls Knife and Hammer, Dares Police to Shoot Him

By /
Police handcuffs used during an arrest.
Police handcuffs used during an arrest.

Officers used Tasers after police say the 36-year-old advanced toward them armed with a knife and hammer.

UTICA, N.Y. – A shoplifting investigation at a Dollar General erupted into a tense confrontation Friday when police say a 36-year-old suspect pulled a knife and hammer from his coat, advanced toward officers and yelled for them to shoot him.

Utica Police responded around 2:50 p.m. to the Dollar General in the 1100 block of Mohawk Street after employees reported that a man they knew had taken merchandise and left without paying.

Utica shoplifting suspect pulls knife and hammer, dares police to shoot him
Photo: utica shoplifting suspect pulls knife and hammer, dares police to shoot him

Store workers gave officers the suspect’s name and description. Police said officers located Aizzie Gary, 36, of Utica, on Leah Street near Taylor Avenue a short time later.

Police Say Suspect Advanced With Knife and Hammer

As officers approached Gary, police said he reached inside his coat and produced a knife in one hand and a hammer in the other.

Gary then allegedly began moving quickly toward the officers while yelling for them to shoot him.

One officer deployed a Taser, but police said the first attempt was unsuccessful.

Gary then turned to run, according to the department, before a second Taser deployment brought him to the ground.

Officers removed the knife and hammer from his hands, placed him in handcuffs and transported him to the Utica Police Department.

Three Menacing Counts Filed

Police charged Gary with three counts of menacing a police officer, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon and petit larceny.

The charges are allegations, and Gary is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The arrest comes amid a string of recent police investigations in Utica involving officers confronting armed suspects during street-level enforcement. (Shore News Network)

No injuries were reported by police in connection with the confrontation.

Advertise With Us

Advertise Your Business — Reach Thousands Daily

Connect with active local readers and regional consumers across New Jersey.

Learn More
Chris Quigley
About the Author

Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

Learn More About Chris Quigley
Latest From Chris Quigley
More From Chris Quigley
Contact Author Suggest a Correction Ethics Policy FAQ
Related Topics
crime local news new york public safety

New York

Daily local and breaking news for New York and surrounding area.

Buffalo New York City Rockland County
Scroll to Top