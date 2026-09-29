Mays Landing Woman Dies After ATV Crash Sends Four Riders Flying

Police activity on street - drriver being pulled over

Four adults were thrown from the ATV before one passenger died and police arrested the driver on an alcohol-related charge.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A late-night ATV ride turned deadly after a Honda FourTrax carrying four adults slammed into a fallen tree on Columbia Road, ejecting everyone aboard and leaving one passenger fatally injured.

The crash happened around 2:53 a.m. Saturday near Oak Street, according to the Township of Hamilton Police Department. Police said Leon Cassel, 62, of Mays Landing, was driving north on Columbia Road when the ATV struck a tree lying across the roadway.

Passengers included Shelly Cassel, 56, and Alaina Huepfel, 37, both of Mays Landing, along with Brian Beals, 36, of Egg Harbor City. The impact threw all four people from the ATV, police said.

Two Women Seriously Hurt in Overnight Crash

Shelly Cassel and Huepfel suffered serious injuries and were taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City for treatment.

Police said none of the four riders was wearing a helmet when the crash occurred. No additional injuries were reported in the department’s initial account.

Huepfel remained hospitalized following the crash but died from her injuries Sunday.

The death turned the investigation into a fatal crash case, with additional charges now potentially on the table.

Driver Arrested Following Crash

Police arrested Leon Cassel for operating under the influence of alcohol and other related motor vehicle offenses following the crash.

Authorities said additional charges are pending as investigators continue reviewing the circumstances surrounding Huepfel’s death.

The Township of Hamilton Rescue Squad and AtlantiCare paramedics assisted at the scene along with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Shore News Network has reported on other serious Hamilton Township crashes involving local residents this year.

Fatal ATV Crash Remains Under Investigation

Police have not disclosed additional information about how long the tree had been blocking Columbia Road or whether weather conditions contributed to it falling.

Investigators also have not announced the specific additional charges that could follow.

The investigation remains active.