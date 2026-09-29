New Jersey Wants to Decriminalize Underage Gambling

New Jersey lawmakers are considering replacing criminal penalties for underage casino gambling with escalating civil fines funding compulsive gambling programs.

A bipartisan Senate proposal would end disorderly persons charges for underage gambling at casinos and simulcasting facilities and direct all fines toward compulsive gambling treatment.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey lawmakers are considering a bipartisan proposal that would eliminate criminal penalties for underage gambling at casinos and simulcasting facilities and replace them with escalating civil fines.

Senate Bill 597, sponsored by Sens. James Beach, D-Camden, and Vincent Polistina, R-Atlantic, would change violations involving gamblers under 21 from disorderly persons offenses to civil penalties under the state Casino Control Act.

The bill would impose fines of up to $500 for a first offense, up to $1,000 for a second offense and up to $2,000 for a third or subsequent offense.

Bill Would Remove Criminal Classification

Under current law, a person under 21 who enters or wagers in a licensed casino or simulcasting facility can face a disorderly persons charge.

The same criminal classification can also apply to casino employees who knowingly allow an underage person to remain or gamble, as well as adults who knowingly permit a person under their care or custody to gamble while underage.

S597 would remove that criminal designation for all three situations and substitute the new civil penalty schedule.

The proposal would not change New Jersey’s minimum casino gambling age of 21.

Casino Employees Would Face Same Civil Fine Structure

Casino licensees and employees who allow an underage person to remain in or wager at a casino or simulcasting facility would also face the civil fines.

The legislation retains an existing defense for casino workers who relied in good faith on a written age representation and reasonably believed the person was at least 21 based on appearance and documentation.

Adults who knowingly allow a person under their lawful care, custody or control to gamble while underage would also be subject to the same fines.

All Fine Revenue Would Go Toward Gambling Addiction Programs

The legislation would dedicate all money collected from the civil penalties to gambling addiction prevention, education and treatment.

The funds would be deposited into the General Fund and appropriated to the Department of Human Services for compulsive gambling programs that meet existing state standards, including programs such as those provided by the Council on Compulsive Gambling of New Jersey.

That provision makes the bill different from simply reducing the punishment. The proposal redirects the financial penalties into programs intended to address problem gambling and addiction.

Proposal Returns From Previous Legislative Session

Beach and Polistina sponsored substantially the same proposal during the 2024-25 legislative session as Senate Bill 3972.

That version was introduced in December 2024 but did not become law before the session ended.

The proposal has now returned as S597 for the 2026-27 Legislature, with Sens. Kristin Corrado, Shirley Turner and John McKeon listed as co-sponsors.

The current bill is pre-filed for introduction and remains subject to the legislative process before it could reach the governor’s desk.

Atlantic City Would Be Most Directly Affected

The practical impact would be concentrated in Atlantic City, home to New Jersey’s licensed casino industry.

For casino operators, the bill would change the consequences of underage gambling violations involving employees from a criminal offense to a civil enforcement matter.

For gamblers under 21, the legislation would similarly remove the possibility of a disorderly persons conviction while retaining financial penalties that increase for repeat violations.

The measure does not legalize underage gambling or lower the minimum gambling age. It changes only how violations would be punished.