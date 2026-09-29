Lottery Results, Connecticut

Six-Figure Lottery Hit Lands in Winsted

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Six-figure lottery hit lands in winsted
Photo: #post_seo_title money

A ticket tied to A M Citgo in Winsted delivered a six-figure Connecticut Lottery prize.

WINSTED, CT – A Connecticut Lottery ticket connected to a Winsted gas station scored a $100,000 Cash5 prize, giving one local player a six-figure payday.

The winning ticket was associated with A M Citgo in Winsted, according to Connecticut Lottery winner records dated Sept. 25.

The available winner listing identifies the game as Cash5 and the prize amount as $100,000.

Winsted Store Lands Six-Figure Winner

The public winner record does not identify the player or provide additional details about when the ticket was purchased.

Cash5 is one of Connecticut Lottery’s daily draw games, with players selecting five numbers for a chance at the top prize.

The Winsted hit stands out among recent Connecticut Lottery wins because of its six-figure value.

Lottery Win Reported Sept. 25

A M Citgo is listed as the retailer associated with the winning ticket.

No additional information about the winner’s plans or claim status was included in the available record.

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Chris Quigley
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Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

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