St. Mary’s county couple turns routine grocery run into $50k powerball win

The California couple discovered the prize the next morning and says the money will fast-track retirement plans.

CALIFORNIA, MD – A routine Saturday grocery trip turned into a $50,000 Powerball win for a St. Mary’s County couple who did not realize they had scored until checking the ticket the next morning.

Joni Ridgell, a graphic designer from California, said buying a jackpot-game ticket is part of the couple’s normal weekly shopping routine. On Sept. 12, that habit paid off when they picked up a Powerball ticket at Wawa, 45485 Miramar Way.

“We were grocery shopping, just like we do every Saturday,” Ridgell said. “And on our list every time is a jackpot game ticket – Powerball, Mega Millions or Multi-Match.”

Sunday Morning Check Brings the Surprise

The couple was home the next morning when Ridgell checked the previous evening’s Powerball results using the Maryland Lottery app.

“I didn’t believe it when I saw the matching numbers. I just let out a shout,” she said.

Her husband came running after hearing the reaction.

“I couldn’t put many words together when he came in,” Ridgell said. “I just held out the ticket and managed to say, ‘Look at this!’”

The ticket matched four white balls plus the red Powerball, delivering a $50,000 prize.

Prize Pushes Retirement Plans Forward

The Southern Maryland couple said the money will go toward accelerating their retirement plans.

“This definitely moves us ahead of the schedule we’d put together,” Ridgell said. “Way ahead.”

The win adds another sizeable payout to recent Maryland Lottery prizes reported across the state.

The couple claimed the ticket roughly a week and a half after the drawing.