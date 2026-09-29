Manchester says goodbye to k-9 lynk after 10 years on the job

The veteran police dog spent 10 years alongside Sgt. Steven Wendruff before retiring in August.

MANCHESTER, N.J. – Retired Manchester Township Police K-9 Lynk has died following a brief illness, ending a decade-long career that police say helped take roughly $23 million in illegal drugs and another $2 million in cash off the streets.

Lynk died at home Sept. 25 after spending retirement with his longtime handler, Sgt. Steven Wendruff, and the Wendruff family. The Manchester Township Police Department announced his death Monday.

Born in Hungary on Feb. 24, 2014, Lynk joined the department in August 2015 and served until August 2025 as a dual-purpose patrol and narcotics detection K-9.

Lynk Helped Agencies Across New Jersey

Police said Lynk assisted not only Manchester officers but also county, state and federal law enforcement agencies throughout his career.

During 10 years of service, investigations involving Lynk led to the seizure of approximately $23 million in illegal drugs and narcotics along with about $2 million in U.S. currency, according to the department.

His work regularly paired him with Wendruff on narcotics cases, including a 2018 Manchester investigation in which Shore News Network reported Lynk assisted officers after a traffic stop led to cocaine and prescription drug charges. (Shore News Network)

Manchester brought Lynk into service when the township restored its police K-9 program in 2015. Township records from that period described Lynk as one of the department’s new K-9 officers. (Manchester Township)

Retirement Lasted Just Weeks

Lynk officially retired in August after a decade on duty.

Manchester Township records from August noted the retirement and said Lynk would continue living at home with his handler, with the township covering his remaining care expenses. (Manchester Township)

His retirement lasted only a matter of weeks before the brief illness that preceded his death.

Chief Antonio Ellis said Lynk’s service and accomplishments would remain part of the department’s history.

“K-9 Lynk’s faithful service, accomplishments, and legacy will forever remain a part of the history of the Manchester Township Police Department,” Ellis said.

Department Mourns Veteran K-9

Police thanked Wendruff for his years of commitment and partnership with Lynk.

The department said Lynk spent his retirement with the Wendruff family, enjoying the home life he had earned after years of police work.

Manchester officials also extended condolences to Wendruff and his family.

The township’s K-9 program has played a recurring role in narcotics and patrol investigations across Manchester Township, where police dogs have assisted with searches, arrests and drug investigations for years. (Manchester Township)