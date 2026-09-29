Lottery Results, Maryland

Maryland Lottery Frenzy Drops Ten $50K Winners at One Exxon in Single Night

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Maryland lottery frenzy drops ten $50k winners at one exxon in single night
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Fourteen Pick 5 tickets hit for $50K each Sunday, including 10 sold at the same Hanover gas station.

BALTIMORE, MD – Maryland Lottery players unleashed a stunning run of big wins last week, led by 14 Pick 5 tickets worth $50,000 apiece in a single Sunday night drawing — including 10 sold at one Exxon in Hanover.

The Sept. 27 evening Pick 5 number was 62626, and 14 tickets matched it in exact order for top prizes totaling $700,000. Ten of those winners came from Exxon at 7671 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, representing $500,000 in prizes from one location.

The wild Pick 5 streak helped drive a week in which 50 Maryland Lottery tickets delivered prizes of $10,000 or more. Across all games and prize levels, statewide winnings for Sept. 21 through Sept. 27 topped $29.5 million.

One Hanover Exxon Sells Ten $50K Winners

The Sunday night result was the biggest cluster of major Pick 5 winners during the week.

According to the Maryland Lottery Pick 5 game information, players can win by matching numbers in exact or any order depending on the wager selected.

All 10 of the $50,000 Hanover tickets were listed as unclaimed when the Lottery released its weekly winner roundup.

Two more $50,000 Pick 5 tickets from the same drawing were sold at State Line Market in Silver Spring. Royal Farms in Camp Springs and Tucker’s Liquors and Restaurant in Upper Marlboro each sold another $50,000 winner.

Rockville Store Lands Five More $50K Tickets

Sunday’s explosion of winners was not the only unusual Pick 5 result.

The Sept. 22 midday drawing produced five $50,000 tickets, all sold at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli at 2011 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville.

Those five tickets matched 88768 in exact order, creating another $250,000 cluster of prizes from a single Maryland retailer.

The heavy run of wins made Pick 5 the dominant game in the Lottery’s weekly list of major prizes.

Readers can follow more Maryland Lottery winners and major prize hits reported across the state.

$100K Scratch-Off Leads Individual Prizes

The week’s single largest listed prize was a $100,000 High Voltage scratch-off sold at Hillandale Beer & Wine in Silver Spring.

That ticket was claimed by a Hyattsville man who purchased the $10 scratch-off and later returned to the store to scan it after realizing he may have hit the top prize.

Other large scratch-off wins included a $50,000 Cash ticket sold at Buy N Go in Glen Burnie and a $30,000 30X Cash ticket from Liberty BP in Baltimore.

FAST PLAY also produced a $59,054 SLINGO progressive jackpot ticket at Hampton Mall Exxon in Capitol Heights. That prize remained unclaimed as of Sept. 28.

Powerball and Racetrax Add More Big Wins

A $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Royal Farms on Windsor Mill Road in Baltimore was also among the week’s major prizes and remained unclaimed as of Monday.

Racetrax produced several five-figure wins, including a $37,951 ticket sold at Quick Mart on Annapolis Road in Baltimore.

Additional Racetrax prizes of more than $10,000 were reported in Annapolis, Prince Frederick, Temple Hills, Hagerstown, Laurel and Pasadena.

Players holding winning tickets are encouraged to sign the backs and keep them secure. Maryland Lottery draw-game tickets expire 182 days after the drawing, and additional redemption information is available on the Lottery’s official prize-claim page.

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Chris Quigley
About the Author

Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

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