Maryland lottery frenzy drops ten $50k winners at one exxon in single night

Fourteen Pick 5 tickets hit for $50K each Sunday, including 10 sold at the same Hanover gas station.

BALTIMORE, MD – Maryland Lottery players unleashed a stunning run of big wins last week, led by 14 Pick 5 tickets worth $50,000 apiece in a single Sunday night drawing — including 10 sold at one Exxon in Hanover.

The Sept. 27 evening Pick 5 number was 62626, and 14 tickets matched it in exact order for top prizes totaling $700,000. Ten of those winners came from Exxon at 7671 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover, representing $500,000 in prizes from one location.

The wild Pick 5 streak helped drive a week in which 50 Maryland Lottery tickets delivered prizes of $10,000 or more. Across all games and prize levels, statewide winnings for Sept. 21 through Sept. 27 topped $29.5 million.

One Hanover Exxon Sells Ten $50K Winners

The Sunday night result was the biggest cluster of major Pick 5 winners during the week.

According to the Maryland Lottery Pick 5 game information, players can win by matching numbers in exact or any order depending on the wager selected.

All 10 of the $50,000 Hanover tickets were listed as unclaimed when the Lottery released its weekly winner roundup.

Two more $50,000 Pick 5 tickets from the same drawing were sold at State Line Market in Silver Spring. Royal Farms in Camp Springs and Tucker’s Liquors and Restaurant in Upper Marlboro each sold another $50,000 winner.

Rockville Store Lands Five More $50K Tickets

Sunday’s explosion of winners was not the only unusual Pick 5 result.

The Sept. 22 midday drawing produced five $50,000 tickets, all sold at Ollie’s Beer, Wine & Deli at 2011 Veirs Mill Road in Rockville.

Those five tickets matched 88768 in exact order, creating another $250,000 cluster of prizes from a single Maryland retailer.

The heavy run of wins made Pick 5 the dominant game in the Lottery’s weekly list of major prizes.

Readers can follow more Maryland Lottery winners and major prize hits reported across the state.

$100K Scratch-Off Leads Individual Prizes

The week’s single largest listed prize was a $100,000 High Voltage scratch-off sold at Hillandale Beer & Wine in Silver Spring.

That ticket was claimed by a Hyattsville man who purchased the $10 scratch-off and later returned to the store to scan it after realizing he may have hit the top prize.

Other large scratch-off wins included a $50,000 Cash ticket sold at Buy N Go in Glen Burnie and a $30,000 30X Cash ticket from Liberty BP in Baltimore.

FAST PLAY also produced a $59,054 SLINGO progressive jackpot ticket at Hampton Mall Exxon in Capitol Heights. That prize remained unclaimed as of Sept. 28.

Powerball and Racetrax Add More Big Wins

A $50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Royal Farms on Windsor Mill Road in Baltimore was also among the week’s major prizes and remained unclaimed as of Monday.

Racetrax produced several five-figure wins, including a $37,951 ticket sold at Quick Mart on Annapolis Road in Baltimore.

Additional Racetrax prizes of more than $10,000 were reported in Annapolis, Prince Frederick, Temple Hills, Hagerstown, Laurel and Pasadena.

Players holding winning tickets are encouraged to sign the backs and keep them secure. Maryland Lottery draw-game tickets expire 182 days after the drawing, and additional redemption information is available on the Lottery’s official prize-claim page.