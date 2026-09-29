Man Killed in Early-Morning Shooting Inside Clinton Home, Police Say

Prince George’s County police say 37-year-old Arsenio Cleckley was found shot inside a Piscataway Road home early Sunday, and everyone involved has been identified.

CLINTON, Md. — Prince George’s County homicide detectives are investigating an early-morning shooting that left a 37-year-old man dead inside a Clinton home Sunday.

Arsenio Cleckley, whose last known address was in District Heights, was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside a residence in the 10700 block of Piscataway Road around 1:15 a.m., according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers and emergency crews attempted life-saving measures, but Cleckley died at the scene.

Police Say Everyone Involved Has Been Identified

Detectives said all parties involved in the shooting have been identified and were known to one another.

Police have not publicly disclosed what led to the shooting or identified anyone else involved.

The department said detectives are consulting with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding whether criminal charges will be filed.

No arrests had been announced in the case.

Homicide Investigation Remains Active

The shooting remains under investigation by the department’s Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact detectives at 301-516-2512 and reference case number 26-0051450.

The fatal shooting adds to ongoing Maryland violent-crime investigations across the region.

Police have not released additional details about the relationship between Cleckley and the other people involved.