Four Paterson 4K Gang Members Sentenced After Firing More Than 60 Rounds at Rivals

Federal prosecutors say the four men opened fire on members of the rival 230 Boys gang during a 2022 shooting in a Paterson residential neighborhood.

PATERSON, N.J. — Four members and associates of the Paterson-based street gang known as “4K” have been sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a shooting that sent more than 60 rounds toward members of a rival gang.

Jatrail Avent, also known as “Curry,” Shequan Roberts, also known as “Shingy,” Jahmir Moody, also known as “Jahdi,” and Wiziar Johnson, also known as “Wababy,” all previously pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

Federal Sentences Range From 7 to Nearly 9 Years

Avent was sentenced Sept. 2 to 96 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Roberts received 104 months in prison and five years of supervised release on Sept. 9. Moody was sentenced the same day to 84 months and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

Johnson was sentenced Sept. 15 to 96 months in prison and five years of supervised release.

All four were sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti.

Prosecutors Say Gang Members Opened Fire on Van

Federal prosecutors said 4K operates in the area of Rosa Parks Boulevard near Lyon Street, Keen Street and Mercer Street in Paterson.

Authorities say members and associates of the gang have been involved in shootings, robberies, homicides, drug trafficking and violence involving rival groups.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 6, 2022, prosecutors said Avent, Roberts, Moody and Johnson opened fire on members of a rival gang known as the 230 Boys, who were inside a van in a residential section of Paterson.

The gunmen fired more than 60 rounds during the attack, according to federal court records.

The shooting was part of an ongoing dispute between the two gangs.

Case Grew From Long-Running Gang Investigation

The four men were initially indicted in a federal racketeering-related case in 2025 before later pleading guilty to superseding charges.

The prosecution was part of a broader investigation involving the FBI, ATF, New Jersey State Police, Passaic County Sheriff’s Office and Paterson Police Department.

The earlier federal indictment described 4K as a neighborhood-based gang involved in repeated violence against rival groups in Paterson.

The case also grew out of the Paterson Violent Crime Initiative, a joint federal, state, county and local effort focused on shootings, firearms offenses and gang activity in the city.

Paterson Gang Violence Remains Federal Focus

Federal prosecutors have continued targeting organized street violence in Paterson, including cases involving rival gangs operating in different parts of the city.

In announcing the latest sentences, authorities credited the FBI, ATF, New Jersey State Police, Passaic County Sheriff’s Office and Paterson Police Department with the investigation.

The four defendants have now been sentenced after admitting their roles in the 2022 shooting.

Four members of Paterson’s 4K gang received federal prison terms after admitting they opened fire on a rival gang, firing more than 60 rounds.

New Jersey, Crime, Paterson, Courts, Local News