Delaware natural resources police mourn k9 vos after unexpected death

K9 Vos, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois who served Delaware Natural Resources Police for eight years, died unexpectedly following an unforeseen medical illness.

The 11-year-old Belgian Malinois served alongside Master Corporal John Lister for eight years, working patrol and narcotics cases while becoming a familiar face at community events.

DOVER, Del. — Delaware Natural Resources Police are mourning the unexpected death of K9 Vos, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois who served the agency for eight years before dying from what officials described as an unforeseen medical illness.

Vos joined the department in 2018 and was partnered with Master Corporal John Lister. He was certified in both patrol work and narcotics detection and assisted in numerous arrests during his career.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of K9 Vos,” Delaware Natural Resources Police said.

Eight Years of Police Service

Vos worked alongside Lister on law enforcement assignments across Delaware, including narcotics detection and patrol operations.

The department said his name came from the reddish color of his coat. “Vos” is the Dutch word for fox.

Over the course of his career, he became a valued member of the agency and a regular presence during police operations.

A Favorite at Schools and Public Events

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Vos was also heavily involved in community outreach.

Police said he regularly appeared at school visits and public safety demonstrations, where he became a crowd favorite and helped officers connect with residents outside traditional enforcement work.

“He helped bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community,” the department said.

The agency described Vos as “a deeply valued member of our NRP family” and said he would be “missed tremendously.”

Department Remembers Partner and Family

Delaware Natural Resources Police asked the public to keep Lister and his family in their thoughts following Vos’ death.

The department did not disclose additional details about the illness that caused his death.

Vos’ passing marks the end of an eight-year career that combined police work with community service across Delaware.

For more information about the agency and its law enforcement mission, the Delaware Natural Resources Police oversee enforcement and public safety responsibilities connected to the state’s parks, waterways, fish and wildlife resources.