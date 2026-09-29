Police Blotter, Baltimore, Maryland

Woman Critically Hurt in Reisterstown Road Hit-and-Run

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Investigators say the vehicle fled with heavy front-end and windshield damage after striking a pedestrian Thursday night.

TOWSON, MD – A woman was left with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Reisterstown Road Thursday night, and Baltimore County police are now searching for a heavily damaged black car that fled the scene.

Pikesville officers responded around 9:15 p.m. to the 1700 block of Reisterstown Road for a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.

Police found an adult woman who had been struck. She was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police Say Driver Fled After Striking Woman

Investigators with the Baltimore County Crash Team determined the vehicle involved left the scene after the collision.

Detectives described the suspect vehicle as black with heavy front-end damage and damage to the windshield.

Police have not released additional details about the make or model of the vehicle or identified the injured pedestrian.

The circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

Crash Team Searches for Damaged Vehicle

Detectives are asking anyone who has seen a black vehicle with significant front-end and windshield damage to contact police.

Anyone with information about the crash or the vehicle’s whereabouts can call Baltimore County police at 410-887-4636.

The investigation remains active.

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Chris Quigley
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Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

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