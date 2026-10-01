77-Year-Old Man Punched in Face on Manhattan 6 Train, NYPD Says

Police are searching for a woman accused of punching a 77-year-old man aboard a southbound 6 train near the 110th Street station in Manhattan.Photo digitally enhanced for clarity.

Police are searching for a woman accused of attacking an elderly passenger aboard a southbound 6 train as it approached the 110th Street station.

NEW YORK CITY — Police are searching for a woman accused of punching a 77-year-old man in the face aboard a Manhattan subway train Wednesday afternoon.

The assault happened at approximately 12:03 p.m. Sept. 30 on a southbound 6 train approaching the 110th Street subway station, according to the NYPD.

Police said the victim was approached by an unidentified woman who punched him in the face.

Victim Suffered Facial Laceration

The attack left the 77-year-old man with a laceration on the left side of his face, police said.

The woman fled after the assault and was last seen heading to an unknown location.

Authorities did not immediately release additional details about what led up to the attack.

NYPD Asks Public for Help

The incident is being investigated within the 23rd Precinct and Transit District 4.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish-speaking callers can use 1-888-57-PISTA.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously through the NYPD Crime Stoppers website or through the department’s @NYPDTips account on X.