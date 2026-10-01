Dispatchers tracked the missing man from Virginia’s Eastern Shore to the US-222 corridor before troopers found him unharmed.

SALISBURY, MD – A missing man with dementia was found safe near the Maryland-Pennsylvania border after a 911 call launched a multi-state search involving Maryland and Pennsylvania troopers, according to Maryland State Police.

The incident began Sept. 26 when the Salisbury Barrack received a report that the man was missing and believed to be somewhere on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

Photo: missing man with dementia found safe after multi-state search

Dispatchers and troopers worked to pinpoint his location and eventually determined he was near US-222 along the Maryland-Pennsylvania border, police said.

Dispatchers Trace Missing Man Across State Lines

Once Salisbury Barrack personnel narrowed down the location, information was passed to the North East Barrack and Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers soon located the man and found him unharmed.

A family member then arrived at the scene and took over his care, according to Maryland State Police.

The agency credited emergency dispatchers Mindy Rust in Salisbury and Austin Long in North East with playing key roles in coordinating the response.

Maryland State Police Praise Cross-Border Coordination

Police said the dispatchers’ quick exchange of information and coordination across multiple jurisdictions helped bring the search to a safe conclusion.

Maryland State Police did not release the man’s name or additional personal details.

The agency also did not disclose how long he had been missing before the 911 call came in.