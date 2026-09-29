Two teens bail from stolen car in baltimore, foot chase ends in double arrest

Police say the 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were already known to auto theft investigators from prior arrests.

BALTIMORE, MD – Two teenagers accused of riding in a stolen vehicle were arrested after bailing out in Southeast Baltimore and trying to outrun officers on foot, police said.

Regional Auto Theft Taskforce officers spotted the vehicle around 12:40 p.m. Thursday after it had been reported stolen earlier that morning from the 2400 block of Ashland Avenue, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Officers called in Foxtrot, the department’s aviation unit, which tracked the vehicle to the 400 block of South Patterson Park Avenue. Police said both occupants jumped out and ran when officers on the ground moved in.

Foot Chase Ends With Two Juveniles in Custody

Officers caught both suspects after a brief foot pursuit.

Police identified them only by age because they are juveniles — a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy.

Both were charged in connection with the stolen vehicle and transported to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Baltimore police said both teens were already known to Regional Auto Theft Taskforce officers because of prior stolen-auto arrests.

The arrests come amid continued concern over juvenile involvement in vehicle thefts and related crimes across Baltimore.

Teen Also Wanted on Howard County Warrant

While processing the two suspects, officers learned the 16-year-old boy was also wanted on an outstanding Howard County warrant, police said.

The department did not disclose what that warrant involved.

Police also did not release additional information about how the vehicle was stolen earlier that morning or whether anyone else may have been involved.

The charges are allegations, and both juveniles are presumed innocent unless adjudicated delinquent in court.