Woman Charged With Murder After Deadly Kingsessing Fire Kills 25-Year-Old Man

Prosecutors say Chardae Sapp was the last known person inside the bedroom where investigators determined the fire began.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A Philadelphia woman has been charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder after prosecutors say she set a Kingsessing house fire that killed a 25-year-old man and injured four other people.

Chardae Sapp, 34, faces murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, arson and related charges stemming from the Feb. 4 blaze on the 5400 block of Regent Street, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, Raymond Bell, was found unresponsive with severe burns inside a second-floor bedroom after firefighters entered the burning home. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:29 a.m.

Fire Marshals Say Blaze Began in Second-Floor Bedroom

Philadelphia firefighters were dispatched to the Regent Street home around 1:38 a.m.

When crews arrived, residents of the property were already outside and were later transported to the hospital for treatment.

Fire marshals investigating the cause determined the blaze was intentionally set and originated in a second-floor front bedroom.

According to prosecutors, investigators concluded an open flame had been applied to bedding and mattress material inside the room.

Witness interviews established that Sapp was the last known occupant of the bedroom and had left the home shortly before the fire was discovered.

Murder and Attempted Murder Charges Filed

Sapp is charged with murder, four counts of attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, arson, causing or risking catastrophe, possessing instruments of crime and recklessly endangering another person.

The charges are accusations, and Sapp is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

“This is a terrible tragedy that should have never happened and could have been even deadlier if the fire had spread faster,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Krasner credited Philadelphia firefighters, fire marshals and police investigators for their work on the case.

The prosecution adds to other major Philadelphia homicide cases moving through the courts.

Fatal Fire Case Heads Into Court

Prosecutors did not release additional details about an alleged motive or what may have happened immediately before the fire was set.

The case will now proceed through the Philadelphia court system, where prosecutors will be required to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Authorities have not announced additional arrests in connection with the fire.