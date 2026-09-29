Clarksburg woman checks lottery ticket six times before believing $50k win

A grocery-store Quick Pick turned into a top-prize Bonus Match 5 hit for the retired Montgomery County woman.

CLARKSBURG, MD – A Clarksburg woman turned a routine grocery stop into a $50,000 Maryland Lottery win after switching from her usual game to a Bonus Match 5 Quick Pick.

The Montgomery County resident bought the ticket at Wegmans, 20600 Seneca Meadows Parkway in Germantown, according to the Maryland Lottery. Instead of purchasing just one drawing, she bought six consecutive drawings covering Sept. 4 through Sept. 9.

Her winning break came in the Sept. 7 drawing when her ticket matched 1, 21, 24, 33 and 34 for the game’s $50,000 top prize.

Winner Checks Numbers Six Times

The woman was at home when she checked the ticket and realized she may have won.

The result was so surprising that she checked the numbers six times before finally believing the $50,000 prize was real.

Only then did she share the news with family.

By the time she claimed the prize Sept. 25, she and her husband had told only their children about the win.

Grocery Stop Pays Off Big

The winner told Lottery officials she usually plays Multi-Match while grocery shopping, but decided to try Bonus Match 5 instead.

That switch delivered the biggest possible prize in the game.

The Germantown Wegmans will receive a $500 bonus for selling the top-prize ticket.

The win adds another sizable prize to recent Maryland Lottery payouts across Montgomery County.

Retired Winner Has No Immediate Plans

Despite the excitement, the woman said she has not made any major plans for the money.

She is retired and enjoys hiking, day trips and dining out.

For now, she appears content to take her time deciding what to do with the windfall.