Volkswagen Stop in Trenton Ends With Three in Custody and Loaded Gun Seized

A routine patrol stop ended with three arrests after officers allegedly found a handgun with an extended magazine and drugs inside the car.

TRENTON, N.J. – A Trenton traffic stop turned into a weapons and drug arrest after police allegedly found a juvenile passenger carrying a 9mm semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine and recovered crack cocaine from the vehicle.

Officers Chaz Cason and Shane Williams were patrolling near Calhoun Street around 4:04 p.m. Sept. 17 when they spotted a Volkswagen sedan allegedly violating New Jersey motor vehicle law, according to a Trenton Police Department press release.

Police stopped the Volkswagen while it was traveling onto Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. During the investigation, officers said they discovered the rear-seat passenger, a juvenile, allegedly had the handgun.

Extended Magazine and Crack Cocaine Allegedly Found

Police said the firearm was a 9mm semiautomatic handgun equipped with an extended magazine.

Officers also allegedly recovered a quantity of crack cocaine from inside the vehicle.

Three occupants were taken into custody, including 18-year-old Lucciano Jones, 20-year-old Jarell Lundy and the unidentified juvenile.

The suspects were transported to Trenton Police Headquarters and charged following the investigation.

The department listed charges including unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a high-capacity magazine and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

The arrests follow other recent Trenton gun cases involving loaded weapons and extended magazines.

Traffic Stop Leads to Three Arrests

Police did not disclose which alleged motor vehicle violation prompted the initial stop or provide additional information about ownership of the handgun.

The department also did not release the juvenile’s identity because of the suspect’s age.

Jones, Lundy and the juvenile are accused of offenses stemming from the stop. The charges are allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.