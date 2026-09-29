Massive $1. 7m lottery jackpot hits cheltenham township

Five perfect numbers delivered a massive Cash 5 payday at a Montgomery County Save A Lot.

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, PA – One Pennsylvania Lottery ticket sold at a Montgomery County grocery store matched every number in Thursday night’s Cash 5 drawing, capturing a $1,700,176.50 jackpot.

The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket came from Save A Lot at 101 West Cheltenham Avenue in Cheltenham Township. The five winning numbers for the Sept. 24 drawing were 2, 15, 18, 20 and 33.

Save A Lot gets a payday of its own for selling the jackpot ticket. The retailer will receive a $10,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery.

Five Numbers Unlock $1.7 Million Jackpot

The ticket matched all five balls drawn to capture the full Cash 5 jackpot, less applicable withholding.

More than 31,700 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets won prizes in Thursday’s drawing, according to the Lottery.

The Montgomery County hit follows other major Cash 5 wins in the area, including a record-setting $3 million jackpot previously sold in the county.

Cash 5 with Quick Cash is a daily Pennsylvania Lottery game. Each $2 play includes the main Cash 5 drawing and a separate Quick Cash game.

Jackpot Ticket Has One Year to Be Claimed

The Lottery does not identify a ticket holder until the prize has been claimed and the winning ticket validated.

Whoever is holding the jackpot ticket has one year from the Sept. 24 drawing date to claim the main Cash 5 prize. Quick Cash prizes must be claimed within one year of the ticket’s purchase date.

The Lottery advises the jackpot holder to contact the nearest Pennsylvania Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481 for instructions.

Lower-tier prizes can be claimed at participating Pennsylvania Lottery retailers.