Police Blotter, Baltimore, Maryland

Video Captures Two Suspects Firing Guns on West Baltimore Street

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Baltimore police department
Baltimore Police Department

Detectives released video of two suspects accused of firing weapons on North Calhoun Street.

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of opening fire on a West Baltimore street in the middle of the afternoon.

The gunfire erupted around 2:55 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 700 block of North Calhoun Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Investigators said both unidentified men discharged firearms before leaving the area.

No one was struck by the gunfire, police said.

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Detectives Release Video of Suspects

Western District detectives released video of the two men in hopes that someone will recognize them.

Police have not released additional details about what may have led to the shooting or whether the suspects were firing at another person.

Investigators also have not announced any arrests or disclosed whether weapons were recovered.

The case adds to recent gun investigations in West Baltimore, including other shootings reported along North Calhoun Street.

Police Ask Public to Help Identify Gunmen

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is being urged to contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation remains active.

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Chris Quigley
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Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

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