Video Captures Two Suspects Firing Guns on West Baltimore Street

Detectives released video of two suspects accused of firing weapons on North Calhoun Street.

BALTIMORE, MD – Baltimore police are asking for the public’s help identifying two men accused of opening fire on a West Baltimore street in the middle of the afternoon.

The gunfire erupted around 2:55 p.m. Sept. 23 in the 700 block of North Calhoun Street, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Investigators said both unidentified men discharged firearms before leaving the area.

No one was struck by the gunfire, police said.

Detectives Release Video of Suspects

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Western District detectives released video of the two men in hopes that someone will recognize them.

Police have not released additional details about what may have led to the shooting or whether the suspects were firing at another person.

Investigators also have not announced any arrests or disclosed whether weapons were recovered.

The case adds to recent gun investigations in West Baltimore, including other shootings reported along North Calhoun Street.

Police Ask Public to Help Identify Gunmen

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is being urged to contact Western District detectives at 410-396-2477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The investigation remains active.