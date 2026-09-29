Lottery Results, New York

Lancaster 7-Eleven Lands $50K Powerball Hit

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Lancaster 7-eleven lands $50k powerball hit
Photo: #post_seo_title money

One ticket sold on Broadway matched enough numbers to score a third-prize Powerball win.

LANCASTER, N.Y. – A Powerball ticket sold at a Lancaster 7-Eleven turned into a $50K winner in Saturday night’s drawing, giving one Western New York player a sizable weekend payday.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 5821 Broadway in Lancaster, according to the New York Lottery. It matched the combination required for Powerball’s $50K third prize in the Sept. 26 drawing.

The official Powerball results show the winning numbers were 14, 40, 52, 55 and 57, with Powerball 24. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Lancaster 7-Eleven Sells Five-Figure Winner

The Lancaster ticket was one of the $50K Powerball winners produced in Saturday’s drawing.

No ticket nationwide matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, which stood at an estimated $370 million for the drawing.

Powerball players select five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and one red Powerball from 1 through 26.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.

Winner Has One Year to Claim Prize

New York draw-game prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the drawing date.

The Lottery advises winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them secure before beginning the claim process. Additional instructions are available through the New York Lottery.

The Lottery did not identify the holder of the Lancaster ticket in its announcement.

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Chris Quigley
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Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

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