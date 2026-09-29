Lancaster 7-eleven lands $50k powerball hit

One ticket sold on Broadway matched enough numbers to score a third-prize Powerball win.

LANCASTER, N.Y. – A Powerball ticket sold at a Lancaster 7-Eleven turned into a $50K winner in Saturday night’s drawing, giving one Western New York player a sizable weekend payday.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 5821 Broadway in Lancaster, according to the New York Lottery. It matched the combination required for Powerball’s $50K third prize in the Sept. 26 drawing.

The official Powerball results show the winning numbers were 14, 40, 52, 55 and 57, with Powerball 24. The Power Play multiplier was 3X.

Lancaster 7-Eleven Sells Five-Figure Winner

The Lancaster ticket was one of the $50K Powerball winners produced in Saturday’s drawing.

No ticket nationwide matched all six numbers to claim the jackpot, which stood at an estimated $370 million for the drawing.

Powerball players select five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and one red Powerball from 1 through 26.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern.

Winner Has One Year to Claim Prize

New York draw-game prizes can be claimed for up to one year from the drawing date.

The Lottery advises winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them secure before beginning the claim process. Additional instructions are available through the New York Lottery.

The Lottery did not identify the holder of the Lancaster ticket in its announcement.