West philly block party bloodbath ends in murder conviction for gunman

Tahir Shoatz was convicted of third-degree murder and attempted murder in the 2024 shooting that killed three people and wounded six.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A Philadelphia man has been convicted of third-degree murder for his role in a West Philadelphia block party shooting that erupted into a barrage of gunfire, leaving three people dead and six others wounded.

Tahir Shoatz was convicted Friday following a bench trial before Judge Roxanne Covington, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office. The case stemmed from the July 21, 2024 mass shooting on the 1200 block of North Alden Street, where more than 100 people had gathered for a block party.

Shoatz was convicted of murdering Sekayi Robinson and attempting to murder Amir Jones. He was acquitted of murder in the deaths of brothers Akil and Rashie Jones after the judge concluded Shoatz did not fire the shots that killed them.

Argument Explodes Into Gunfire at Packed Block Party

Prosecutors said surveillance video captured an argument between Akil Jones and Shoatz that turned physical when Shoatz reached for a handgun concealed in his waistband.

Amir Jones moved to help his brother moments before Shoatz fired the first shot, according to prosecutors. Video evidence also showed Shoatz firing again and striking Robinson.

The shooting quickly escalated into chaos.

Investigators recovered 41 pieces of ballistic evidence, three additional bullets and three firearms. Forensic testing determined that at least six guns were fired during the incident.

Akil Jones, Rashie Jones and Robinson were killed. Six other people were wounded, including Shoatz and Amir Jones.

Shore News Network continues to track major Philadelphia shootings and violent-crime cases across the city.

Judge Convicts Shoatz on Murder and Gun Charges

Covington found Shoatz guilty of third-degree murder, attempted murder, carrying a firearm without a license, carrying a firearm in public and four counts of recklessly endangering another person, along with related offenses.

The verdict followed a prosecution built heavily on surveillance footage and firearms evidence.

“This was a senseless and horrific act that led to dozens of shots being fired at a crowded event, causing terror and trauma for all those in the surrounding area,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Assistant District Attorney Cydney Pope credited the investigation by Philadelphia police homicide detectives, crime scene investigators and firearms experts.

“This outcome demonstrates the importance of surveillance video recovery and forensic science in modern criminal prosecution,” Pope said.

Shoatz Acquitted in Deaths of Two Brothers

Although Shoatz was convicted of killing Robinson, Covington acquitted him of murder in the deaths of Akil and Rashie Jones.

The judge concluded the evidence did not establish that Shoatz fired the bullets that killed the brothers.

That distinction became critical in a case involving at least six firearms and dozens of shots at a crowded neighborhood event.

Shoatz now faces sentencing following the convictions. The District Attorney’s Office said the verdict is expected to keep him incarcerated for years.