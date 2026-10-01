Detectives say the 29-year-old was tied to a string of residential burglaries and recovered jewelry may belong to more victims.

GAITHERSBURG, MD – A suspected serial burglar and illegal immigrant was arrested after police say he broke into a Potomac home while a 92-year-old resident was asleep inside, ending a months-long investigation into a string of residential burglaries across Montgomery County.

Anderson Javier Santacruz Gallegos, 29, of Riverdale, is accused of targeting homes where no one appeared to answer the door, then forcing his way in from the rear and stealing jewelry and coins, according to Montgomery County Police.

Photo: 92-year-old slept inside as suspected serial burglar broke into potomac home

Detectives said Santacruz Gallegos has been linked to burglaries on Holdridge Road, Xaveria Drive, Gadsden Avenue and Cliftonbrook Lane. Investigators are now trying to identify additional victims after recovering suspected stolen jewelry from his residence.

Police Say Suspect Tested Homes Before Breaking In

The investigation began in July after detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department’s 4th District Investigative Section began looking into several residential burglaries.

Police said Santacruz Gallegos would allegedly knock on the front door of a home and, if no one answered, move to the rear of the property and force entry.

Investigators said jewelry and coins were the primary targets.

Detectives eventually identified Santacruz Gallegos as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant in connection with burglaries reported July 29 on Holdridge Road, Aug. 25 on Xaveria Drive and two Sept. 21 burglaries on Gadsden Avenue and Cliftonbrook Lane.

92-Year-Old Was Sleeping Inside Potomac Home

On Sept. 23, officers with the 4th District Special Assignment Team were watching Santacruz Gallegos when they saw him approach a home on Enid Drive in Potomac, police said.

Investigators said he knocked on the front door and, after getting no response, went to the rear of the house and forced his way inside.

A 92-year-old resident was sleeping in the home at the time, according to police. The resident was not injured.

Officers arrested Santacruz Gallegos when he returned to a 2024 black Toyota Camry.

He was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit and charged with additional residential burglary offenses. Police said he is being held without bond.

Recovered Jewelry Could Belong to More Victims

Detectives later searched Santacruz Gallegos’ Riverdale home and recovered items of evidentiary value along with suspected stolen property.

Police released photos of recovered jewelry in hopes that additional victims will recognize their belongings.

Investigators said they have already identified more victims in Montgomery County’s 1st District and in Howard County, and some stolen property has been returned.

Detectives said they will continue working with other law enforcement agencies in the region to identify additional victims.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted or recognizes recovered jewelry is asked to contact the Montgomery County Police Department’s 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

The charges are allegations and have not been proven in court.