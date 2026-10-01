Flea-infested new jersey elementary school continues remote learning as problem persists

A flea infestation has closed Aura Elementary School in Gloucester County, forcing students into remote learning while the building undergoes treatment.

Aura Elementary School in Gloucester County remains closed after fleas were discovered inside the building, forcing hundreds of students into remote learning while crews treat and clean the school.

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A flea infestation has forced a South Jersey elementary school to close its doors and move students to remote learning as officials continue treating and deep-cleaning the building.

Fleas were discovered in the media center at Aura Elementary School in Elk Township, Gloucester County, prompting school officials to close the building beginning Sept. 17. Students have not returned to their regular classrooms since.

School Tried Multiple Treatments

Flea under microscope. Photo by sergejus byckovskis

School officials initially planned a two-day closure while pest-control crews treated the infestation.

Superintendent Fran Ciociola said the district first attempted an organic treatment before moving to chemical pesticides when the initial effort failed to eliminate the problem.

An emergency pesticide application was conducted Sept. 17 after the infestation was deemed a potential health or safety concern. The school has continued monitoring for insects while conducting additional cleaning and treatment.

Students Initially Sent to Temporary Classrooms

Before moving completely online, students were temporarily relocated to other locations, including Hardingville Bible Church and the Total Turf athletic facility in Pitman.

The Gloucester County Health Department later directed the district to move students to remote instruction while the infestation was addressed.

Aura Elementary serves children from pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and is the only school operated by the Elk Township School District, meaning the closure has disrupted elementary education throughout the township.

Parents Scramble for Child Care

The sudden closure has also created problems for parents trying to balance work, child care and remote classes.

“Having to have someone there with the kids during the day is not an easy task,” one parent told 6abc.

Another parent said the district should determine the source of the infestation and fully resolve the problem before students are allowed back inside.

“Finding the root and the source of the problem is first and foremost,” the parent said.

No Firm Date for Students to Return

As of the latest update, officials had not announced a firm date for reopening Aura Elementary.

Students will continue learning remotely while treatment, cleaning and monitoring continue inside the school.

The closure affects roughly 300-plus elementary students in the rural Gloucester County community and will remain in place until officials determine the building is ready for students to return.