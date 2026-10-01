$50k powerball ticket sold at royal farms in lutherville

The winning Baltimore County ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball.

LUTHERVILLE, MD – A Powerball ticket sold at a Royal Farms in Lutherville won $50,000 in Monday night’s drawing, according to the Maryland Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at Royal Farms, 501 W. Seminary Ave. in Lutherville.

The player matched four of the five white balls plus the Powerball in the Sept. 28 drawing, landing a $50,000 third-tier prize.

Lutherville Royal Farms Sells Big Powerball Winner

The winning numbers were 17, 21, 29, 42 and 49, with Powerball 7.

The Lutherville ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball but did not include the Power Play multiplier.

That left the prize at the standard $50,000 amount.

The Maryland Lottery did not identify the ticket holder.

Jackpot Rolls to $409 Million

No ticket matched all six numbers in Monday night’s drawing, sending the Powerball jackpot higher for Wednesday night.

The Sept. 30 jackpot was estimated at $409 million, with a cash option of $170.2 million.

The Maryland Lottery said Powerball winners have 182 days from the drawing date to claim their prizes.

Winners should sign the back of their tickets and keep them in a safe place until completing the claim process.