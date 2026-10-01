Canvasser for Dem Congress Candidate Janelle Stelson Found Half-Naked, Exposed, Said He Didn’t Know It Was Illegal

A door-to-door canvasser for Congressional candidate Janelle Stelson has been arrested after he was found with his pants down, genitals exposed near a park, according t reports. Photo by Janelle Stelson for Congress / Facebook

Janelle Stelson Campaign Staffer Chimaobim Adedayo Igbojekwe pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after an indecent exposure charge was withdrawn

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A canvasser for Democratic congressional candidate Janelle Stelson pleaded guilty Tuesday to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a Sept. 27 incident in Pennsylvania where he was caught with his pants off in public, fully exposing his genitals.

Pennsylvania court records identify the man as Chimaobim Adedayo Igbojekwe and list an Aurora, Colorado, home address. The docket shows Igbojekwe was initially charged with indecent exposure and two counts of disorderly conduct.

At a Sept. 30 proceeding, the indecent exposure charge and one disorderly conduct charge were withdrawn. Igbojekwe pleaded guilty to the remaining third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.

Presler Says Igbojekwe Was Canvassing for Stelson

Scott Presler broke the case open on Wednesday, identifying Igbojekwe as a canvasser for Stelson and saying campaign flyers were found in his vehicle.

“A canvasser for democrat Janelle Stelson — Chimaobim Adedayo Igbojekwe — was reportedly charged for indecent exposure after police found him half-naked wearing only a shirt & his genitals exposed,” Presler wrote.

Presler said the incident happened in a residential neighborhood near a park with residents, including children, in the area.

He also questioned why someone with a Colorado address was canvassing in Pennsylvania.

“Why is Janelle Stelson hiring canvassers that live in Aurora, Colorado?” Presler wrote.

The Pennsylvania court docket lists Igbojekwe’s home as Aurora, Colorado. Stelson has not responded to the incident, nor has she explained why she is bringing out-of-state people to knock on doors in her district.

Court Docket Shows $49,000 Bail

The criminal docket lists monetary bail at $49,000 and identified Trevor J. Jeffers as the arresting officer.

The indecent exposure count was graded as a second-degree misdemeanor before being withdrawn Sept. 30 upon his plea deal.

One disorderly conduct charge was also withdrawn, while Igbojekwe entered a guilty plea to the remaining third-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct count.

Incident Enters PA-10 Congressional Campaign

The arrest is now being raised in the political fight surrounding Pennsylvania’s 10th Congressional District, where Stelson is campaigning as the Democratic candidate. Her own campaign communications describe the race as a contest to flip PA-10.

Presler used the incident to criticize Stelson’s campaign and its canvassing operation, specifically focusing on Igbojekwe’s Colorado address and his assertion that Stelson campaign literature was inside the vehicle.