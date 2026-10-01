Drunk Driver Stole SUV, Killed Bay Shore Pedestrian and Took Photos of Damage Before Fleeing

Alexander Cerda pleaded guilty after prosecutors said he stole an SUV while drunk, killed Bay Shore pedestrian Eric Perez and fled as police arrived.

Alexander Cerda admitted stealing a Toyota RAV4, driving drunk without headlights and fatally striking 52-year-old Eric Perez on Main Street in Bay Shore.

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — A 23-year-old Bay Shore man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and other charges after prosecutors said he stole an SUV while intoxicated, sped down Main Street without headlights and struck and killed a pedestrian before taking photographs of the damaged vehicle and fleeing.

Alexander Cerda pleaded guilty Sept. 30 to second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, third-degree grand larceny, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving.

The March 8, 2025 crash killed Eric Perez, 52, of Bay Shore.

Prosecutors Say Cerda Stole SUV Minutes Before Fatal Crash

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office, Cerda broke a window at a Bay Shore residence at approximately 2 a.m. and stole an unlocked Toyota RAV4 from the driveway.

Surveillance footage captured Cerda, who prosecutors said was intoxicated, driving away in the stolen vehicle.

About 10 minutes later, Cerda was traveling west on Main Street at a high rate of speed with the RAV4’s headlights turned off when he struck Perez, according to prosecutors.

The impact threw Perez a considerable distance down the roadway.

Good Samaritans Tried to Save Perez

Prosecutors said Cerda stopped after the collision and got out of the SUV.

But instead of assisting Perez, authorities said Cerda took several photographs of the damage to the stolen vehicle while bystanders attempted to help the critically injured pedestrian.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Every decision this defendant made on March 8, 2025, was worse than the next,” Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said.

“While drunk, he stole a car and sped away without headlights,” Tierney said. “After striking Eric Perez, an innocent pedestrian, the defendant chose to flee instead of staying on the scene to help render aid to this victim, who ultimately died.”

Driver Fled as Police Arrived

Cerda got back into the stolen Toyota and drove away as police arrived, prosecutors said.

Detectives found the damaged SUV the following day in the parking lot of an apartment complex near Cerda’s home.

Cerda was arrested March 12, 2025.

“Today, he has admitted his responsibility, and we will continue to hold him accountable for the devastating loss suffered by the victim’s loved ones,” Tierney said.

Cerda Faces Up to 18 Years in Prison

Cerda entered his guilty pleas before Acting Supreme Court Justice Anthony S. Senft.

He is scheduled to return to court Jan. 8, 2027, for sentencing and is expected to receive a prison term of six to 18 years.

Cerda is represented by attorney George Duncan.

Assistant District Attorney Ray Varuolo of the Vehicular Crime Bureau is prosecuting the case. Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit Detective Michael Stella conducted the investigation.

More New York crime and Long Island news can be found at Shore News Network.