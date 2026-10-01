Man found lying in berkeley road had 6-inch knife and warrants, police say

A call about a man in the roadway ended with an arrest and a weapons charge.

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, N.J. – A man found lying in a Berkeley Township roadway was arrested after officers discovered he was wanted on Atlantic City warrants and allegedly had a 6-inch knife tucked into his belt.

Jesse Gibson, 39, of Forked River, was found Aug. 14 near Frederick Drive after police received a report of a man lying in the roadway.

Police said Gibson acknowledged lying in the road. A subsequent check revealed outstanding warrants from Atlantic City, authorities said.

Police Say Knife Was Found in His Belt

Patrolman Brian Bargas and Sgt. Michael Tanis responded to Frederick Drive and made contact with Gibson.

During the encounter, officers allegedly found a 6-inch knife in his belt.

Gibson was arrested and transported to Berkeley Township police headquarters, where he was processed and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon.

The township’s Police Department maintains arrest and incident records generated by officers.

Atlantic City Warrants Surface During Investigation

Police said Gibson also had outstanding warrants issued out of Atlantic City.

Following processing, he was remanded to the Ocean County Jail without incident.

New Jersey court information and case resources can be found through New Jersey Courts.

The weapons charge and other allegations have not been proven in court.