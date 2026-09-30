Police chopper tracks stolen car in baltimore, two teens busted after foot chase

Baltimore police say a 15-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy ran from a stolen car before officers caught them.

BALTIMORE, MD – A stolen-car investigation turned into a foot chase in Baltimore after police aviation officers tracked the vehicle to South Patterson Park Avenue and two teenagers allegedly bailed out and ran, police said.

The Baltimore Police Department said Regional Auto Theft Taskforce officers spotted the vehicle around 12:40 p.m. Sept. 24 after it had been reported stolen earlier that morning from the 2400 block of Ashland Avenue.

Police said Foxtrot, the department’s aviation unit, followed the vehicle to the 400 block of South Patterson Park Avenue. When ground officers moved in, the two occupants allegedly ran but were caught after a brief chase.

Key Points

Police arrested a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy in connection with the stolen vehicle.

Baltimore’s Foxtrot aviation unit tracked the car before the teens allegedly fled on foot.

Police said the 16-year-old was also wanted on a Howard County warrant.

Foxtrot Tracks Stolen Car Across Baltimore

According to the Baltimore Police Department, Regional Auto Theft Taskforce officers first spotted the stolen vehicle shortly after noon.

The department said the car had been reported stolen from the 2400 block of Ashland Avenue earlier that morning.

Officers requested help from Foxtrot, which followed the vehicle until it reached the 400 block of South Patterson Park Avenue.

Police said the occupants got out of the car there. As officers approached, both allegedly ran from the scene.

After a short foot pursuit, officers apprehended both teenagers, according to police.

Two Juveniles Charged in Stolen Auto Case

Police identified the suspects only by age because both are juveniles.

The department said a 15-year-old female and a 16-year-old male were each charged with stolen auto.

Police also said both teenagers were already known to Regional Auto Theft Taskforce officers from prior stolen-auto arrests. The department did not provide details about those earlier cases.

The two teens were transported to the Juvenile Justice Center, where officers learned that the 16-year-old was also wanted on an outstanding Howard County warrant, police said.

The charges are allegations and have not been proven in court.