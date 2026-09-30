Pennsylvania man heads to prison for up to 20 years in child exploitation case

State agents found at least 50 illegal images and videos on the 67-year-old’s computer.

HARRISBURG, PA – A Northampton County man has been sentenced to as much as 20 years in state prison after investigators found dozens of child sexual abuse material files on his computer, Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Wednesday.

Carlton R. Blaukowitch, 67, previously pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges and was sentenced in Northampton County Court to 10 to 20 years behind bars, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

The case began after the Attorney General’s Child Predator Section received a cybertip concerning Blaukowitch’s possession of illegal material. Investigators later found at least 50 images and videos involving children on his computer, the Attorney General’s Office said.

Key Points

Carlton R. Blaukowitch, 67, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison.

State agents said they recovered at least 50 child sexual abuse material images and videos from his computer.

Blaukowitch must register as a sex offender for 15 years after his release.

Cybertip Leads Agents to Northampton County Home

The Attorney General’s Child Predator Section opened the investigation after receiving a cybertip alleging Blaukowitch possessed child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as CSAM.

Agents, assisted by the Nazareth Police Department, executed a search warrant last year at Blaukowitch’s home on East High Street.

Investigators said they discovered at least 50 illegal images and videos on his computer. Some of the material involved very young children, according to prosecutors.

“This case involves possession of extremely graphic and horrific files — content that should not exist in a civilized society,” Sunday said.

The attorney general said the prison sentence reflected the seriousness of the crimes and the harm caused by the continued possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Prison Sentence Followed by Sex Offender Registration

Blaukowitch pleaded guilty to numerous felony charges before Wednesday’s sentencing in Northampton County Court.

The court imposed a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison. After completing his prison term, Blaukowitch will also be required to register as a sex offender for 15 years, prosecutors said.

Pennsylvania maintains information about its sex offender registration system through the state’s Megan’s Law website.

“Possessing and sharing CSAM is far from a victimless crime, and this conviction and significant state prison sentence makes that very clear,” Sunday said.

Deputy Attorney General Mary Phillips prosecuted the case.