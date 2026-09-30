Race street residents report stranger entering homes, cumberland man charged

Police say surveillance video showed the 36-year-old inside a Race Street home without permission.

CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man is facing burglary charges after police said he entered two separate Race Street properties without permission and drank an alcoholic beverage inside one of the homes.

Hawke Anthony Coffman, 36, was served with a criminal summons Tuesday following two complaints involving homes on Race Street, according to the Cumberland Police Department.

Police said the first resident reported a white male had entered the property uninvited. A short time later, officers were called to a second address for a similar complaint involving the same man.

Key Points

Hawke Anthony Coffman, 36, faces two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of disturbing the peace.

Police said two Race Street residents reported the same man entering their properties without permission.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Coffman inside the second home drinking an alcoholic beverage.

Second Call Leads Police to Surveillance Video

According to Cumberland Police, an officer first responded to a Race Street address after a resident reported that an unknown man had entered the property without permission.

The complainant gave police a description, and an officer attempted to locate the man.

Shortly afterward, officers were dispatched to a second Race Street residence after another report that the same person had entered a home without permission.

Police said surveillance footage from the second property showed the man inside the residence. Investigators said the individual was positively identified as Coffman.

The video also allegedly showed Coffman consuming an alcoholic beverage while inside the home, police said.

Coffman Released Pending District Court Trial

After reviewing the evidence, police filed an application for charges in District Court.

A criminal summons was issued charging Coffman with two counts of third-degree burglary and two counts of disturbing the peace.

Coffman was served with the summons Tuesday, signed for his copy and was released pending trial in District Court, according to police.

The charges are allegations and have not been proven in court.