Police Blotter, D.C.

Masked Gunman Robs DC Business, Flees on eBike Toward Metro

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Masked gunman robs dc business, flees on ebike toward metro
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Police say the armed suspect took off southbound on Minnesota Avenue NE after the early-morning robbery.

WASHINGTON, DC – Metropolitan Police are searching for a masked gunman who allegedly robbed a business in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue NE early Wednesday before fleeing toward the Metro on an eBike.

The robbery was reported at about 4:17 a.m., according to an AlertDC notice issued by MPD. Police described the suspect as a Black man between 45 and 48 years old, about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 250 pounds.

Authorities said the man was wearing a black ski mask, a white Under Armour shirt, black pants and black-and-gray sneakers. Police said he was armed with a black handgun.

Armed Suspect Flees on eBike

The suspect was last seen riding an eBike southbound on Minnesota Avenue NE toward the Metro, according to the police alert.

MPD did not immediately release additional details about the business that was robbed, what was taken or whether anyone was injured.

Police also did not say whether the suspect fired the handgun during the robbery.

The AlertDC notice warned members of the public not to approach the man and to call 911 if they see him.

Investigation Continues in Northeast DC

The robbery remains under investigation by Metropolitan Police.

The department’s alert identified the incident as event number I20260460358. No arrest was announced in the initial notice.

Anyone who sees a person matching the description should avoid confronting him and contact 911.

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Chris Quigley
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Chris Quigley

Chris Quigley is a Staff Writer and Community News Correspondent for Shore News Network, where she covers local government, public safety, community affairs, politics, and issues impacting residents throughout New Jersey. Her reporting focuses on delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news that helps readers stay informed about the communities in which they live and work.

As a member of the Shore News Network editorial team, Quigley works closely with public officials, community leaders, first responders, and local organizations to provide factual coverage of breaking news, municipal government, public policy, and events affecting New Jersey residents. Her work highlights both major developments and the local stories that shape communities across the state.

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