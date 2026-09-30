Masked gunman robs dc business, flees on ebike toward metro

Police say the armed suspect took off southbound on Minnesota Avenue NE after the early-morning robbery.

WASHINGTON, DC – Metropolitan Police are searching for a masked gunman who allegedly robbed a business in the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue NE early Wednesday before fleeing toward the Metro on an eBike.

The robbery was reported at about 4:17 a.m., according to an AlertDC notice issued by MPD. Police described the suspect as a Black man between 45 and 48 years old, about 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7 and weighing approximately 250 pounds.

Authorities said the man was wearing a black ski mask, a white Under Armour shirt, black pants and black-and-gray sneakers. Police said he was armed with a black handgun.

Armed Suspect Flees on eBike

The suspect was last seen riding an eBike southbound on Minnesota Avenue NE toward the Metro, according to the police alert.

MPD did not immediately release additional details about the business that was robbed, what was taken or whether anyone was injured.

Police also did not say whether the suspect fired the handgun during the robbery.

The AlertDC notice warned members of the public not to approach the man and to call 911 if they see him.

Investigation Continues in Northeast DC

The robbery remains under investigation by Metropolitan Police.

The department’s alert identified the incident as event number I20260460358. No arrest was announced in the initial notice.

Anyone who sees a person matching the description should avoid confronting him and contact 911.