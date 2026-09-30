Delaware Work-Release Absconder Accused of Stealing $48K From Stores Across County

Investigators say Steven Pozzie struck retailers more than 25 times before detectives found him in a Wilmington alley.

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. – A Delaware work-release absconder is accused of carrying out more than 25 thefts at major retailers across New Castle County, stealing more than $48,000 in merchandise and causing thousands of dollars in damage before detectives tracked him to a Wilmington alley.

Steven Pozzie, 40, of Smyrna, had failed to return to Department of Correction supervision after receiving an employment pass to leave the Community Corrections Treatment Center, according to Delaware State Police. Investigators said he then repeatedly targeted stores between late August and late September.

Home Depot employees initially reported multiple shopliftings involving the same suspect in late August, prompting the Delaware State Police Criminal Investigations Unit to take over the case. Detectives later connected Pozzie to theft reports at Walmart, Lowe’s, Target, Kohl’s, Acme and Harbor Freight, police said.

Detectives Link More Than 25 Thefts Across New Castle County

Investigators allege Pozzie worked with several accomplices, traveled in multiple vehicles and frequently used tools to damage anti-theft devices before taking merchandise.

By the end of the investigation, detectives determined Pozzie had stolen more than $48,000 worth of merchandise while causing more than $4,000 in damage to the businesses, according to Delaware State Police.

The alleged theft spree continued Sept. 23, when detectives learned Pozzie had shoplifted from a Lowe’s in Newark and fled in a Lexus SUV, police said.

Investigators later located the empty Lexus on Vandever Avenue near Northeast Boulevard in Wilmington. A search of the surrounding neighborhood led detectives to Pozzie in a nearby alley, where he was taken into custody.

Police allege Pozzie repeatedly gave detectives a false identity after his arrest.

Cocaine, Paraphernalia Found During Arrest, Police Say

A search of Pozzie allegedly turned up drug paraphernalia and approximately 0.01 grams of suspected crack cocaine.

Detectives also searched the Lexus and recovered tools they believe had been used during previous shopliftings, according to police.

Pozzie requested medical treatment for an unrelated, non-life-threatening injury and was taken to a local hospital. While there, he was returned to Delaware Department of Correction custody.

Following his discharge from the hospital Sept. 28, Pozzie was formally charged with felony retail theft and related offenses and arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court.

He remained in Department of Correction custody on $44,200 cash bond, according to state police.

The charges are allegations and have not been proven in court.