Manhattan liquor store sells $50k powerball ticket

A Powerball ticket sold in Manhattan hit a $50,000 third-tier prize in Wednesday night’s drawing.

NEW YORK, N.Y. – A Powerball ticket sold at a West 125th Street liquor store in Manhattan won $50,000 in the Sept. 30 drawing, according to the New York Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at L & S Wine & Liquors Inc., located at 566 W. 125th St.

The ticket hit the game’s third prize. The New York Lottery did not identify the ticket holder in its announcement.

$50K Powerball Ticket Sold in Manhattan

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 10:59 p.m.

Players select five white-ball numbers from 1 through 69 and one red Powerball number from 1 through 26.

The Manhattan ticket was the third-prize winner announced by the New York Lottery from the Sept. 30 drawing.

Harlem-Area Store Lands Winning Ticket

L & S Wine & Liquors sits on West 125th Street in Manhattan.

The New York Lottery said it contributed $3.6 billion during fiscal year 2025-26 to benefit public schools across the state.

The agency did not release additional information about when the ticket was purchased or whether the prize had been claimed.