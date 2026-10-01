Knife Threat Erupts During Georgia Avenue Argument, 19-Year-Old Arrested

Police handcuffs used during an arrest.

Police say Christopher Hernandez pointed a knife at another person during a dispute inside a Northwest DC establishment.

WASHINGTON, DC – An argument inside a Georgia Avenue establishment escalated Wednesday when a 19-year-old allegedly pulled out a knife, pointed it at another person and threatened the victim, according to police.

Christopher Hernandez, of Northeast DC, was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a dangerous weapon involving a knife.

The confrontation happened at approximately 11:07 a.m. in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue NW. Responding officers apprehended Hernandez before the situation escalated further, authorities said.

Argument Escalates Into Knife Threat

Investigators said Hernandez and the victim were involved in an argument inside an establishment when Hernandez allegedly brandished the knife.

He then pointed the weapon toward the victim and made a threat, according to police.

Authorities did not identify the establishment or disclose what sparked the argument.

Police also did not report any injuries in their initial announcement.

19-Year-Old Taken Into Custody at Scene

Officers responding to the Georgia Avenue location located Hernandez and took him into custody Wednesday.

He was subsequently charged with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police did not release additional information about the knife or say whether it was recovered as evidence.

The charge is an allegation and has not been proven in court.