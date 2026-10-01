Serious crash shuts east veterans highway in jackson township

Emergency crews respond to a serious crash on East Veterans Highway in Jackson Township that left multiple people injured and forced a road closure. Photo © Shore News Network

Multiple injuries were reported after a crash near the Bunker Hill Bogs Wildlife Management Area, forcing police to close East Veterans Highway and divert traffic through Grawtown Road.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A serious crash shut down East Veterans Highway in Jackson Township Thursday evening, with multiple injuries reported as police, firefighters and emergency medical crews worked an active scene near the Bunker Hill Bogs Wildlife Management Area.

The crash happened on the curved stretch of East Veterans Highway between Whitesville Road and Bowman Road.

Jackson Township police, fire crews and EMS all responded.

Multiple Injuries Reported

Several people were reported injured in the crash.

A serious crash with multiple reported injuries shut east veterans highway between whitesville and bowman roads in jackson township thursday evening. Photo © shore news network

A truck traveling westbound could be seen at the scene with its front windshield shattered while EMTs worked with victims nearby.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately available.

East Veterans Highway Closed

A serious crash with multiple reported injuries shut east veterans highway between whitesville and bowman roads in jackson township thursday evening. Photo © shore news network

Police closed East Veterans Highway between Whitesville Road and Bowman Road while emergency crews treated the injured and investigators worked at the scene.

Traffic was being diverted through Grawtown Road.

Motorists were being urged to avoid the area and expect delays while the closure remains in place.

Crash Scene Remains Active

The crash occurred near a bend in the roadway by the Bunker Hill Bogs Wildlife Management Area.

A serious crash with multiple reported injuries shut east veterans highway between whitesville and bowman roads in jackson township thursday evening. Photo © shore news network

Authorities had not released information about how many vehicles were involved or what caused the collision as of the latest update.

The scene remained active Thursday evening, and additional information is expected as police continue their investigation.

Emergency crews respond to a serious crash on East Veterans Highway in Jackson Township that left multiple people injured and forced a road closure.

A serious crash with multiple reported injuries shut East Veterans Highway between Whitesville and Bowman roads in Jackson Township Thursday evening.

New Jersey, Traffic, Public Safety, Local News, Ocean County