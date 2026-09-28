Wall Township Police Make 14 Arrests in One Week, Including DWI, Drug and Theft Cases

Wall Township police reported arrests involving shoplifting, credit card fraud, heroin, cocaine, attempted theft and four DWI cases during the week of Sept. 21 through Sept. 27.

WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Wall Township police reported 14 arrests during the week of Sept. 21 through Sept. 27, with cases ranging from shoplifting and credit card fraud to drug possession, attempted theft and several driving while intoxicated investigations.

The arrests were detailed in the department’s latest weekly blotter, released Sunday by the Wall Township Police Department.

Monday: Shoplifting, Credit Card Charges and Warrants

Police said Christina Buonocore, 57, of Wall, was arrested Monday for allegedly shoplifting from ShopRite on Route 34.

She was processed and released on a summons.

Later that day, Cheema Mohammad, 19, and Niloy Hossain, 19, both of Brooklyn, were arrested at Wall Township police headquarters on wanted-person warrants involving alleged fraudulent use of a credit card and credit card theft.

Both were taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Kenneth Elder, 46, of Toms River, was also arrested on a Wall Township criminal warrant after an officer responded to the Neptune Township Police Department. Elder was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Tuesday: Heroin Arrest and Hit-and-Run DWI Case

Police said Patrick Dillingham, 29, of Belmar, was arrested around 4:11 a.m. Tuesday following a suspicious-person investigation at the South Monmouth Regional Sewerage Authority on Eighteenth Avenue.

Dillingham was charged with trespassing, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia before being released on a summons.

Alex Stafford, 29, of Eatontown, was arrested on a Neptune Township warrant following a traffic stop on Route 18 and later released on his own recognizance.

Jose Olivares-Aguilar, 24, of Wall, was arrested for DWI following a hit-and-run investigation on East Hurley Pond Road around 1:58 p.m., police said.

Dilshod Ruziev, 39, of Manalapan, was also arrested Tuesday on a Manalapan warrant following a suspicious-person investigation on Route 34.

Wednesday: Two Philadelphia Suspects Charged in Theft Investigation

On Wednesday, police arrested Estarlyn Ossers-Tejada, 33, and XioMairy Azcona-Sime, 27, both of Philadelphia, following a suspicious vehicle investigation on Allaire Road.

Both were charged with conspiracy to commit theft and attempted theft.

They were processed and released on summonses.

Thursday: Cocaine Arrest

Ronald Hunter, 34, of Howell, was arrested Thursday following a motor vehicle stop on Herbertsville Road.

Police said Hunter was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Friday Through Sunday: Three More DWI Arrests

Police reported three additional DWI arrests between Friday night and early Sunday.

Patrick Degano, 62, of Belmar, was arrested Friday after a motor vehicle crash investigation on Route 35 around 9:34 p.m.

Robertt Akes, 59, of Wall, was arrested Saturday following a hit-and-run crash on Route 71 around 12:54 p.m.

Miriam Apariciotello, 48, of Wall, was arrested early Sunday following a motor vehicle stop on Route 35 around 2:43 a.m.

All three were processed and released in accordance with John’s Law.

Scott Johnson, 56, of Point Pleasant, was also arrested Friday on a Wall Township warrant after an officer responded to the Bay Head Police Department. Johnson was taken to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

The weekly blotter reflects continued enforcement activity across Monmouth County, including traffic, drug and property-crime investigations.