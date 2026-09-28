Queens Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Random Knife Attack on Man Outside His Home

Prosecutors say Melissa Duran slashed a 54-year-old Bayside man across the head without provocation, one day after allegedly damaging her mother’s car in violation of an order of protection.

QUEENS, N.Y. — A 39-year-old Oakland Gardens woman has been charged with attempted murder after prosecutors say she randomly attacked a stranger with a knife outside his Bayside home.

Melissa Duran was arraigned Saturday on attempted murder, assault, criminal mischief, criminal contempt and weapons charges, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said the attack happened Thursday morning as the 54-year-old victim stood on the porch of his home on 53rd Avenue.

“As alleged, the 54-year-old victim was standing on his porch on Thursday morning when Melissa Duran — without any provocation — ran toward him with knife and slashed his face,” Katz said.

Prosecutors Say Attack Was Unprovoked

According to the criminal complaint, Duran pulled up in a red Honda Civic around 11:45 a.m., got out and ran toward the man while holding a knife.

Prosecutors said she asked him, “What are you looking at?”

Duran then allegedly raised the knife over the victim’s head and swung downward, striking him near the temple.

The attack caused a laceration extending from the man’s temple to his ear, prosecutors said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“In an instant, this innocent man’s life was changed,” Katz said.

Mother’s Vehicle Allegedly Damaged Twice

The attempted murder case was not the only incident detailed in the complaint.

A day earlier, on Sept. 23, prosecutors say Duran went to her mother’s home around 5:19 a.m. despite an order of protection.

She allegedly smashed the front and rear driver-side windows of her mother’s white BMW before leaving.

Authorities said Duran returned to the home around 9:10 p.m. the following night and damaged the vehicle again.

When her mother went outside after hearing a loud noise, prosecutors said she found multiple dents and a kitchen knife lodged in the rear bumper.

Judge Orders Duran Back to Court

Duran was arraigned on charges including second-degree attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault, criminal mischief, first-degree criminal contempt and criminal possession of a weapon.

Judge Martinez Alonso ordered her to return to court Sept. 30.

If convicted on the top charge, she faces up to 25 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

The case adds to recent Queens violent crime investigations involving attacks in residential neighborhoods.

The charges are accusations, and Duran is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.