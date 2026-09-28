Luxury Car Rental Owner Gets 4 Years in Prison for Staged Bentley Crash Insurance Scheme

New Jersey prosecutors say Bozena Kolc insured an already-damaged Bentley, submitted a staged crash report and sought nearly $274,000 from Geico.

TRENTON, N.J. — The owner of a North Bergen luxury car rental company was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison for an insurance fraud scheme involving a staged crash and a Bentley valued at more than $270,000.

Bozena A. Kolc, 47, of Edgewater, was sentenced Sept. 28 by Superior Court Judge James M. Doyle in Bergen County, according to the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General.

The court also ordered Kolc to pay about $314,000 in restitution tied to losses associated with the broader case.

Prosecutors Say Bentley Was Already Damaged

Kolc was an owner of Imperial Exotics, a luxury car rental business that operated in North Bergen.

According to prosecutors, a 2021 Bentley Bentayga registered to Kolc had already been damaged when she added it to a Geico insurance policy in January 2022.

About a month later, the Bentley was reported as having been involved in an accident.

Kolc later admitted that the crash report was staged and that she submitted false information to support an insurance claim seeking $273,864.

Geico did not pay the claim.

“This defendant tried to turn a staged crash into a substantial insurance payout,” Acting Insurance Fraud Prosecutor Bernard J. Cooney said.

False Statements and Forged Bank Record

Kolc pleaded guilty July 21 to one count of second-degree insurance fraud.

As part of the plea, prosecutors said she admitted to adding the Bentley to the policy after it had already been damaged, submitting a police report describing a staged accident, making false statements under oath to the insurer and submitting a forged foreign bank account statement.

“Insurance fraud can drive up expenses for motorists across our state, and it also carries significant costs for perpetrators, as this sentence shows,” Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said.

Davenport said the state would continue targeting fraud schemes that raise costs for consumers.

The case was handled by the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor.

Broader Case Included Five Other Defendants

Kolc and five other defendants were charged in a 33-count indictment in December 2024 following an investigation into Imperial Exotics.

Braden Tyson Brown and Edwyn Macelus are awaiting trial.

Everet Lake was admitted into the Pretrial Intervention program in January after being indicted on several fourth-degree charges.

Terrance Everett pleaded guilty to possession of a false government-issued identification document and was sentenced in May to one year of probation.

Damian Slezak pleaded guilty in April to third-degree insurance fraud and is awaiting sentencing.

The charges against Brown and Macelus remain accusations, and they are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

The investigation involved the Office of the Insurance Fraud Prosecutor, with assistance from Geico and the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

The case adds to ongoing New Jersey prosecutions involving alleged insurance fraud and staged crashes.

Bozena Kolc of Edgewater was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting to a staged Bentley crash scheme seeking nearly $274,000 from Geico.

A luxury car rental owner was sentenced to four years in prison after admitting she staged a Bentley crash and submitted a fraudulent $273,864 insurance claim.

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