House Cleaner Accused of Stealing More Than $100,000 From Westfield Homes

Westfield police say a Linden woman with unrestricted access to several homes stole cash, jewelry and personal documents, then sold some of the jewelry to a local store.

WESTFIELD, N.J. — A house cleaner entrusted with access to multiple Westfield homes has been arrested after police say she stole more than $100,000 worth of cash, jewelry and other property from her clients.

Beata B. Kucharczyk, 50, of Linden, was arrested Sept. 23 after Westfield detectives conducting surveillance spotted her near her reported residence on Jefferson Avenue, according to the Westfield Police Department.

Kucharczyk is charged with second-degree theft and was taken to the Union County Jail following her arrest.

Residents Reported Missing Cash, Jewelry and Documents

The investigation began after several unrelated Westfield residents reported property disappearing from their homes.

Police received the reports between Aug. 29 and Sept. 11, although investigators said some of the alleged thefts occurred months earlier.

The missing property included cash, jewelry, personal documents and other items.

Detectives soon focused on Kucharczyk, who police said had been given repeated and unrestricted access to each of the homes while working as a house cleaner.

Police Say Stolen Jewelry Was Sold in Linden

Investigators said they obtained transaction records showing Kucharczyk selling multiple pieces of allegedly stolen jewelry to a store in Linden.

Those records included photographic identification of Kucharczyk as the person who sold the items, according to police.

A warrant charging her with second-degree theft was issued Sept. 11, but authorities said investigators initially could not locate her.

Detectives later found her during surveillance on Sept. 23 and took her into custody shortly before 3 p.m.

Police Looking for Possible Additional Victims

Police said the investigation may not be finished.

Anyone who previously employed Kucharczyk or believes property may have disappeared while she had access to a home is being asked to contact Westfield Detective Eric Carrero at 908-789-6073 or ecarrero@wpdnj.org.

Authorities are specifically looking for information about additional thefts that may not yet have been reported.

The case adds to ongoing Union County investigations involving residential theft and crimes committed by people who were granted access to private homes.

Kucharczyk was processed at Westfield police headquarters before being transported to jail. Police said she will be held at the Essex County Correctional Facility in Newark pending additional court proceedings through the New Jersey court system.