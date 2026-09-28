Stolen SUV Found Burned on Rural Caroline County Road, Fire Marshal Suspects Arson

A stolen 2026 Infiniti GX-60 was found burned on a rural Federalsburg road Monday morning, and Maryland fire investigators say the blaze was incendiary.

A stolen 2026 Infiniti GX-60 was discovered burned out near Hickory Hill Road and Guard Road in Federalsburg after investigators determined the fire originated inside the passenger compartment.

FEDERALSBURG, Md. — Maryland fire investigators are looking for information after a stolen SUV was found burned on a rural Caroline County road Monday morning, with authorities saying the blaze was intentionally set.

The 2026 Infiniti GX-60 crossover was discovered around 7:14 a.m. near the intersection of Hickory Hill Road and Guard Road in Federalsburg, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

A passerby found the vehicle after the fire had already extinguished itself.

Vehicle Was Reported Stolen From Baltimore County

Investigators said the SUV was sitting on a rural dirt-covered road when it was discovered.

No fire department responded because the fire was already out by the time the vehicle was found.

Authorities determined the fire started inside the passenger compartment and listed the preliminary cause as incendiary.

The vehicle, valued at an estimated $50,000, was considered a total loss.

Investigators later determined the SUV had been reported stolen from Baltimore County.

No Injuries, No Arrests Announced

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

The case is being handled by the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information about the burned vehicle or how it ended up on the rural road is asked to call investigators at 410-819-3500.

The incident adds to ongoing Maryland investigations involving stolen vehicles and intentionally set fires.